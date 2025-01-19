Leith Theatre Will Host Edinburgh Premiere of RESTLESS NATIVES: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leith Theatre will be the Edinburgh home of Restless Natives: The Musical. The brand-new stage version of the classic Scottish film will kick off a three-month summer programme of theatre, music and film co-commissioned by Restless Natives' producers, Andy Paterson and Wild Yak Productions, and the Leith Theatre Trust team.

Welcoming audiences back into the venue is a significant milestone for Leith Theatre. This curated collaboration will offer a rare and exciting chance to enter the faded grandeur of a theatre that has remained largely the same since opening in 1932. This pop-up summer season will be a unique opportunity for audiences to glimpse at the theatre’s future while it continues on its journey towards restoration.

Original Restless Natives screenwriter and now lyricist, Ninian Dunnett, director Michael Hoffman and composer Tim Sutton, inspired by Big Country songs and themes, will open the season by delivering a not-to-be-missed full stage musical designed to delight devotees of the original movie and capture the hearts of a new generation.

A charming sense of national pride is built as intrepid underdogs Ronnie and Will become Highland Highwaymen, holding up buses and winning international renown, fleecing tourists with panache, with all the quirky idiosyncratic fun coming to Leith Theatre’s raked stage in June 2025.

Although the Trust have operated on a pop-up basis in the past bringing a wide range of cultural activity, the creative focus has more recently been within the TV and film industry hosting a large number of shoots and productions. Excitingly, this will be the first theatre production to make Leith Theatre its home since 2018.

Restless Natives: The Musical will commence a summer 2025 programme, providing audiences with a chance to enjoy live cultural experiences in this iconic heritage venue while supporting Leith Theatre’s preservation.

Restless Natives producer Andy Paterson is thrilled to see the musical leading the summer programming for the venue: “We are so inspired by the Trust’s vision for this incredible building. Our memories of shooting key scenes from the film just a few hundred yards away on the Western Harbour make this new partnership all the more special. We can’t wait to bring the Clown and the Wolfman back to their actual and spiritual home in Edinburgh.”

By partnering with Restless Natives, Leith Theatre Trust will shine a spotlight on the building’s history and restoration journey and bring an exciting cultural experience to the stage that fits with all of the film, music and theatre connections that already make up the venue’s heritage.

