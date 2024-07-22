LOST GIRL Comes to Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From award-winning playwright Amy Lever comes Lost Girl, a solo play exploring family and the expectations of womanhood through the lens of Jewish-Arab heritage.

Birdy is 19. She's too old to beat boys up in the playground or skip maths. But she wishes she wasn't. Until, by chance, she unearths a family secret. One that's been buried since 1930s Cairo. One that her grandfather would rather stay hidden. But for Birdy this might be her chance to right the wrongs of the past, and prove maybe she isn't so useless after all?

Biting, funny and moving, the worlds of early 2000s girlhood nostalgia and biblical gothic horror collide in Lost Girl. Although fictional, the show was inspired by a family secret Lever's 97-year-old Middle Eastern Grandma had been keeping for years that has allowed Lever to reflect on both her Jewishness and lost Arab heritage.

Amy Lever is a northern Jewish writer/actor of Eastern European, Egyptian and Lebanese heritage. Her debut play Life Before the Line won the Cambridge University Edinburgh Fringe Award 2022 and received multiple 5* reviews during its Fringe run. Since then, Amy has been commissioned by Contact Theatre, Manchester Jewish Museum, HOME and the Manchester International Festival. She was named the Alpine Fellowship Prize for Playwriting runner up (2023), shortlisted for the Shelagh Delaney New Writing Award (2023) and selected as one of five writers for The Warner Bros Access Discovery Scheme to develop an original TV Pilot.

Last year, Amy was shortlisted for the New Writing North x Channel 4 Writing for Television awards and was subsequently selected for a new Channel 4 script development scheme.

Comments

