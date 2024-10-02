King's Theatre, Glasgow Launches New Pantomime Partnership

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The King's Theatre Glasgow has announced that Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow is sponsoring, Peter Pan.

The brand-new sponsor partnership will help to support the King's Theatre's iconic annual pantomime which this year celebrates its diamond anniversary in creating a fabulous festive family treat. Last year, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was enjoyed by over 90,000 theatregoers.

The collaboration between The King's and Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow further solidifies the hotel's commitment to becoming a cultural hub in the centre of Glasgow's arts scene.

Hina Rubbani-Mills, General Manager of Radisson Blu Glasgow, said: “We're proud to partner with the iconic King's Theatre, especially during such a significant anniversary for the venue and its pantomime tradition. With its deep roots in Glasgow's cultural history, this collaboration will allow us to offer guests a truly immersive experience, where world-class hospitality meets the city's artistic spirit.

“At Radisson Blu Glasgow, we strive to be more than just a place to stay — we're becoming a gateway to the best of what Glasgow has to offer. From exclusive theatre packages to themed experiences, this partnership reinforces our vision of providing unforgettable, culturally enriched stays. We look forward to this exciting journey with King's Theatre and to celebrating Glasgow's dynamic creativity together.”

James Haworth, Theatre Director at Glasgow Theatres, said: "We're delighted that this year's pantomime will be supported locally by Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow.

“Peter Pan is the perfect festive treat for all the family. We look forward to working in partnership with the team at Radisson Blu Hotel Glasgow to help us create an unforgettable experience for audiences at the King's Theatre, Glasgow as we celebrate 60 years of panto.”

Tickets for Peter Pan are on sale now. To book visit atgtickets.com/Glasgow

This years' diamond panto Peter Pan will include all the favourites from Neverland and as audiences at The King's have come to expect, will feature spectacular special effects, stunning sets and costumes and laugh-out-loud comedy and entertainment for all the family.

The King's Theatre pantomime has been produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world's biggest pantomime producer, since 2017 with Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac anchors in creating the festive magic.

