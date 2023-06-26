Kevin Quantum Returns to Edinburgh Fringe

Performances run 4-21, 23-27 August.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

International magic star Kevin Quantum returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with MOMENTUM, a show that rocks the audience with epic stunts and belly laughs. 

Kevin has recently returned to his Edinburgh home after a hugely successful Australian tour where he won rave reviews at the Adelaide Fringe. 

The new show is a chance to see spectacular new tricks and to witness, in person, some of the breathtaking magic he has performed on international TV. 

This includes an astonishing and death-defying grand finale – a blindfolded stunt featuring a Newton's cradle and nine flaming cannon balls. 

Magic this breath-taking took him to the final stages of Britain's Got Talent where David Walliams described him as “a mixture of magic, science and derring-do, you're like a sexy Doctor Who!”. 

Trained by the great Penn and Teller, the illusionist and inventor began his career as a physicist before moving into magic – an art where he has thrived for 15 years. Yet science is always a key ingredient of his shows and MOMENTUM explores themes from Bermuda Triangle to Gravity. 

A Guinness World Record breaker and multiple award winner, Kevin is in huge demand, having played for royalty (including King Charles III) and at private parties for audiences including the cast of Outlander and J K Rowling. 

Book early as a previous Edinburgh Fringe show sold out a month in advance. 

  • Venue: Assembly Rooms – Music Hall (Venue 20) 
  • Time: 16:45 
  • Dates: 4-21, 23-27 August. Preview 3 August 
  • Duration: 60 minutes  
  • Ticket prices: £17 and £16 concessions and £14.50 families   
  • Advisory: Age 8+   
  • Tickets from Assembly box office: www.assemblyfestival.com  
  • Tickets from the Fringe box office https://tickets.edfringe.com 

Cast and creatives 

  • Company: KQ Productions 
  • Director: Bill Miller 
  • Performer Kevin Quantum 
  • Lighting: Jack Harris 

About Kevin 

Scientist-turned-magician Kevin was trained by the best magicians in the business - Penn and Teller. He has been a magician for 15 years creating award winning productions at the biggest arts festival in the World - The Edinburgh Fringe.  

A Guinness World Record breaker, Kevin has consulted on numerous documentaries and movies for the BBC among many others as well as Broadway theatre productions. Thousands of live shows have taken him from five-star hotels in Dubai, The Hollywood Magic Castle in LA to Edinburgh Castle and of course Britain's Got Talent.  

Magician to the stars, Kevin has performed for royalty Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles. JK Rowling, the cast of Outlander, Sir Paul McCartney, Darren Aronovsky (director), Mo Farrah (athlete) and many more famous names are fans of Kevin's performances.  

As Artistic Director of Edinburgh International Magic Festival Kevin has, over 12 years, produced some of magic's most unique performance formats that have allowed people from all over the world to enjoy a brand new, edgy experience.  




