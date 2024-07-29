Kacie Rogers' I SELL WINDOWS is Coming To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I Sell Windows is a young Black woman's existential journey through a sudden loss, exploring what is birthed at the collision of grief, ambition and sex.

Written and performed by Kacie Rogers, I Sell Windows follows the character Kacie as she navigates the weeks between the sudden loss of her grandfather and the funeral, which she hasn't decided whether or not she can bring herself to attend.

Kacie invites the audience into her dreams, her therapy sessions, childhood memories and complicated thoughts, as well as a few shifts at the weirdest job she's ever likely to have - selling windows at a farmers market.

After bailing on a planned trip back home, and unexpectedly missing the chance to say goodbye to her grandfather, aspiring actor and current window salesperson Kacie, navigates the intricate interplay of grief, identity, and newfound purpose as she is propelled into an existential voyage back to her tried and true trade of selling windows.

As the days leading up to the funeral become shorter and shorter, and still not sure if she can face going home, Kacie grapples with questions of identity, purpose and forgiveness, ultimately asking herself what she can, or even deserves to, become.

Considering her current relationship, her abandoning of her desire to be an actor, and the ever-nearing decision about whether to return home to grieve her grandfather, the audience watches - as if through the windows of the stage - Kacie's inner world artfully brought to life through intricate shadow puppetry - recreating the events she vividly recounts.

Two-time NAACP-Award-winning performer and writer Kacie Rogers received her classical training at AMDA College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts. She has appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) and Grace & Frankie (Netflix). Kacie's full length play, Oladele or The Forgotten Song, was selected for the IAMA New works Festival in 2022 where it also received its first public reading. She has worked with several prestigious theatre companies in the Los Angeles area including The Robey Theatre Co., The Road Theatre Co., Circle X, Theatre40, Theatricum Botanicum, Greenway Court, The Getty Villa, Sacred Fools Theatre Co., The Skylight Theatre, IAMA, Inkwell Theatre and The Fountain Theatre.

Kacie developed I Sell Windows while completing the Shay Fellowship sponsored by Free The Arts, and the show previewed at the Greenway Court Theatre in Los Angeles. It features shadow puppetry designed by Brittaney Talbot (Jurassic World Live Tour, Sony PlayStation, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles, Disneyland Resort) and additional puppeteering by Perry Daniel (UCLA's Department of Theater, Clowns Without Borders, Nick Jr.). I Sell Windows is directed by third-generation artist and native Angeleno Jaquita Ta'le, co-founder and co-creative director for the emerging theatre company Bottle Tree Theatre, in her directorial debut.

I Sell Windows will be peformed at Assembly George Square Studios (Studio Four) on 1st - 25th August (not 7th or 13th). Tickets can be booked here: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/i-sell-windows

