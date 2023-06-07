Junior Doctor, Author And Comedian Ed Patrick Returns To The Fringe With CATCH YOUR BREATH

Performances run August 10-14, 16-21, 26 and 27 at 3.10pm.

Jun. 07, 2023

Comedian, author and anaesthetist, Ed Patrick injects the Edinburgh Fringe with a gut-punch hilarious show about becoming a junior doctor, the NHS, the pitfalls of modern medicine and the power of questioning it. Catch Your Breath will run at The Stand, New Town Theatre, Lower Hall between August 10-14, 16-21, 26 and 27 at 3.10pm.

Laughing gas has been banned, but not in the NHS, and Ed Patrick might be forgiven for feeling numb, what with chronic understaffing, junior doctors striking and many leaving the NHS. But he remains, despite a government that can burn (literally) millions of British pounds of unusable PPE but can't support the healthcare workers to look after you. "I guess plastic aprons don't strike or need a pension," says Ed.

In his role as an anaesthetist, Ed can be found almost anywhere in a hospital, from A&E dealing with emergencies to staffing intensive care units and giving epidurals to assist the joyous moments of childbirth. There's more to his job than being a drug sommelier with a bit of magic thrown in, so join Ed on his travels and find out why the rectum is like a Tardis and how - sometimes - having absolutely no medical knowledge can lead to better medical care.

Expect tales of the NHS along with stories from outside the hospital walls, and ketamine*

*there will be no ketamine in the show, maybe cocaine**

**there will be no cocaine in the show

Ed Patrick is a comedian, author and NHS anaesthetist. He has performed across the UK, including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Ed hosts the "Comedians' Surgery" podcast where he speaks to guests including Joe Lycett, Rose Matafeo and Reginald D Hunter about their health stories and experiences.

He also created and presented Infectious Personalities with Hat Trick Productions, broadcast on BBC Radio 2 with guests Charlie Brooker and Sindhu Vee. Ed has written and performed on BBC Radio 4, for shows such as Now Wash Your Hands and Newsjack and has appeared on Channel 4's Jokes Only An NHS Worker Can Tell and on BBC Scotland.

Ed's book, Catch Your Breath, was published in 2021 by Brazen (part of Octopus Publishing Group). He has also written for the Guardian about the intersection between medicine and comedy.



