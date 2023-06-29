Jon Culshaw: IMPOSTER SYNDROME To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The star of BBC Radio 4's Dead Ringers and BBC One's The Impressions Show, Jon Culshaw is set to follow up his and Bill Dare's 2018 sell-out Edinburgh Festival Fringe residency with a brand-new solo hour of impressions, comedy and music at the Gilded Balloon this August.

Join Jon as he conjures up an array of the best-known personalities from the worlds of entertainment, politics, and beyond in his trademark style.

Widely regarded as Britain's best impressionist, Jon Culshaw is also an accomplished actor and presenter. Notable credits include Dead Ringers, Spitting Image, The Impressions Show and The Secret World. As an actor, Jon has played a wide variety of roles and delivered performances to much critical acclaim, including The Final Take: Bowie in the Studio for the BBC, Unseen Academicals a Terry Pratchett audio drama for Audible, a portrayal of the great Alan Whicker for The Other Side of the World and Billy and Me, part of the 'Barnes' People' series for The Original Theatre Company and Perfectly Normal Productions. Last year, Jon received widespread critical acclaim for his solo performance in Les Dawson: Flying High, taking the show from a successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to a sell-out national tour at the end of 2022.

Jon Culshaw: Imposter Syndrome will be performed at 4.00pm in Gilded Balloon (Debating Hall) from: 2nd - 27th August (not 15th)

Booking Link: Click Here