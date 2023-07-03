Joe Leather to Bring WASTEMAN To Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 This Summer

Based on writer Joe Leather's real-life experiences working as a Refuse Loader during lockdown, this one-person comedic play is a love letter to both hard-working Northerners and gender euphoria through monologue, music, and drag. During the pandemic, Joe applied for every job available; when the jewellers he was supposed to work at closed on the day he was meant to start, he realised that what would not be halted due to lockdown was refuse collection. Around the same time, he turned his experience as a performer into a drag persona to amuse his friends on Zoom. And so, his journey from bin man to drag queen began. Leather's unique blend of sharp-wit, physical comedy, and hard-hitting social commentary led to a sold-out and Offie nominated run at VAULT Festival.

From stacking up wheelie bins to entering a drag contest, a bin man swaps steel-toed boots for stilettos to chase his dream of being a drag queen and being named 'Miss Stoke'. Living in a small Northern town with his anti-woke boyfriend, the plot begins as their relationship ends. As he makes something fabulous in the most un-fabulous of situations, expect triple threat talent, dramatic flair, and stiff hamstrings while he prepares for the competition in just four weeks. There are no limits to what he will do for the crown, from wearing fishnet tights under his uniform, to practicing the splits on his lunch break. Wasteman is a universally relevant tale about the struggle to find identity and purpose in a world that's constantly telling you who you should be.

Joe Leather said "As a young person born in Bolton and raised in Nottinghamshire, I didn't get to see stories about where I was from. And as a young queer person from far beyond Greater London stories like mine were non-existent. For this reason, I'm over the moon to be bringing Wasteman to the Edinburgh Fringe; the birth place of so many incredible and diverse one-person shows. Stories about gender expression are particularly relevant in today's socio-political climate, and I intend to use Wasteman to send a message to LGBTQIA+ and working class people from all over the world that our stories deserve to be told."

Joe Leather (he/they) is an twice Offie-nominated writer and performer. Their previous musical, The Lost Musical Works of Willy Shakes was one of the Telegraph's '20 Must-see Shows of the Edinburgh Fringe 2019'. Joe has also provided script and lyrics to UK Drag Show Queenz (West End & Tour) and to Comedy Gold (UK Tour). Acting credits include Jersey Boys (International Tour), Oklahoma! (Gordon Craig) and Sleep No More (Punchdrunk, Shanghai). His comedy TikTok (@leathermyjoe) has garnered over a million likes, while TV credits include Britain's Got Talent and The Last Leg.

Performance Details:

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 15+

Content warning: Strong language and themes of homophobic violence/a comatose person

Captioning and relaxed performances tbc

Directed by Kat Bond Written by Joe Leather

Music by Harry Francesci and Guy Hughes Sound design by Chazz Redhead

Cast

Joe Leather

Listings information

Assembly George Square Studios, Assembly Underground, George Square EH8 9LH

4 - 28 Aug (not 17), 18:00 -19:00

£14 - 11

Click Here | 0131 623 3030