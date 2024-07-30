Jack Tucker to Present JACK TUCKER: COMEDY STANDUP HOUR at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Zach Zucker will return to Fringe with his award-winning clown/character show coming to the Pleasance Grand for one night only.

Chortle's Comedian Comedian (2020) Jack Tucker (Zach Zucker) brings this raunchy, silly, so-bad-he's-amazing, comic creation Jack Tucker, back to The Edinburgh Fringe, in Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour.

This show had back-to-back sell-out runs at Soho Theatre in 2019 and a twice-extended 8 week run at the Soho Playhouse in NYC in 2024. Zucker has amassed over 30 million video views across social media platforms, and as Jack Tucker has had a smoking run of sold-out shows all over the world as host and fulcrum of chaotic cult clown collective cabaret 'Stamptown'.

Now, having delighted sold-out audiences, and received exceptional reviews in Tucker's home-town of New York, he's heading back to the Fringe for one night only, armed with a juggernaut of skills, way too many catch-phrases, and a willingness to tackle the most hack material, all whilst accidentally (accidentally, at least as far as Jack is concerned, far less accidental on the part of his skilled creator) stumbling into some delicious satire.

Fighting to save his marriage, regain the respect of his son, and pay off the countless loan sharks looking to collect their debts, this inexplicably soaking wet, soon-to-be-divorced, often shoeless lovable idiot, is wholly unaware that he's in way over his head. Tucker will do whatever it takes to make you laugh. If the joke doesn't land, it's not because it isn't funny, you just didn't get it. Nothing can stop him, except himself.

Behind the sound-desk - as well as in the director's seat - is Zach's long-time collaborator and fellow École Philippe Gaulier graduate Jonny Woolley. With a barrage of hot cues on a midi pad at his disposal, Jonny's foley skills amplifiy and enhance the theatrical experience by firing sound cues and punctuating jokes with cartoonish sound effects, creating a new style of performance that has been described as 'jazz-clown'.

Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour will be performed at Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) at 11pm on 21st August.

Tickets can be booked here: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/jack-tucker-comedy-standup-hour

