JAMES ROWLAND DIES AT THE END OF THE SHOW To Play Summerhall This August

James Rowland will present James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show at Summerhall, Anatomy Lecture Theatre, 1 - 26 Aug (not 12, 19).

By: Jul. 10, 2024
Edinburgh Festival
James Rowland will present James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show at Summerhall, Anatomy Lecture Theatre, 1 - 26 Aug (not 12, 19).

What would you do with an hour? What if it was your last hour ever? For James the answer is easy: he wants to tell you a story.

James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show is the third and final part of the trilogy which began with critically-acclaimed, sell-out shows, Learning to Fly and Piece of Work, from the creator of the Songs of Friendship Trilogy. 

A story full of joy and laughter and music.

A story about living.

James returns to his “favourite room in the world”, (in fact Tuesday 6th of August will be his 100th performance in the Anatomy Lecture Theatre). In a meticulously crafted hour of theatre, James brings forth a story about humans in all our beauty and frailty, through the lens of someone who has nothing to lose.

James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show is a desert island disc spun from threads of the future. About life, humanity and, of course, James Rowland will die at the end of the show.

Summerhall, Anatomy Lecture Theatre

Dates: 1 - 26 August

Time: 18:00 (70 mins)

First review date: 3 August

https://festival24.summerhall.co.uk/events/james-rowland-dies-at-the-end-of-the-show/

Age Recommendation and Content Warnings 

14+ | Contains distressing or potentially triggering themes, strong language




