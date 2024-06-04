Inaugural PERFORMING ARTS: MADE IN GERMANY Showcase To Be Staged At The Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The inaugural Performing Arts: Made in Germany showcase which will premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 13 - 25 August 2024.

The showcase is comprised of four shows - IIIII - about the art of letting go, Queens, PACK and Sawdust Symphony.

Kreativ-Transfer present

Performing Arts: Made in Germany Showcase

WORLD PREMIERE

This inaugural showcase of exceptional circus, dance and theatre all Made in Germany comes to four venues across the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Wednesday 13 - Sunday 25 August 2024 (not 19), various dates and timings, please see listings

Some of the best performance Germany has to offer will be staged across Edinburgh this August in venues Summerhall, Dancebase/Assembly, ZOO Southside and the Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows.

The first ever German programme has been selected by an international jury with the artists chosen providing a contemporary snapshot of work being made by Germany's performing arts scene.

Performing Arts Made in Germany supports artists before, during and after the festival and aims to offer them a platform to present their work within the vibrant, international environment of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The showcase is managed by the programme Kreativ-Transfer, a project run by the German Dance Association.

Full details are below:

Anne Welenc - Queens

Main Hall, Summerhall, 21:15 (22:15).

Anne Welenc returns to Summerhall with this arresting new production following 2019's critically acclaimed Traumgirl. Moving between opera, drag and drama, Queens is based on critical feminist research on queens in German drama. Queens plays with literary, historical and pop-cultural legacies to enable new readings of the relationship between gender and power.

Miller de Nobili - PACK

Studio 1, Dancebase. 14:40 (15:40)

Five dancers, five guys, 40° in the studio. Hip-hop, breaking, contemporary and everything that fits in between form this bold new work. Colliding and rebounding. Hardening up and loosening up. Being alone or being part of it. One group, one PACK.

Sawdust Symphony - Sawdust Symphony

Main House, ZOO Southside, 10:00 (11:00). 8+

Carpentry and circus collide in this unique, family-friendly production exploring the desire to create and the relationship between humans and tools. Literally cutting through boundaries, the question is, will the venue still be standing after the show?

Sandra Hanschitz & Joel Beierer - IIIII - the art of letting go

Underbelly Circus Hub, 11:00 (12:00). 8+

Contemporary circus, dance and sound art weave a personal and emotional journey through the beauty and pain of letting go! At the centre: the Cyr wheel. Hanschitz and Beierer surrender to the process of letting go. The mood changes between calm balance, loss of control and floating lightness. From raw sounds to fine beats, a live soundscape is made from the Cyr wheel itself, in a circle of surrender, holding on and becoming free.

