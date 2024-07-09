INTO THE WOODS Comes To The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LAMDA has announced a new production of Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning classic Into The Woods at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Join LAMDA at the Forest Theatre within The Royal Society of Edinburgh for a spellbinding journey through the twisted terrain of fairytale folklore. This innovative staging featuring LAMDA's MA Musical Theatre graduates promises a surprising and subversive take on the beloved stories of Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, and many more.

With lyrical ingenuity and dazzling music, Into The Woods will take you on an epic journey to discover what happens when fairy tale figures are faced with truth, consequences, and the pain of growing up. Be careful what you wish for!

LAMDA's Principal, Professor Mark O'Thomas added:

"For the very first time, the UK's oldest drama school is heading to the world's largest performing arts festival. As a central component of our new Musical Theatre postgraduate programme, this production reflects our growing emphasis on the M in LAMDA, as we look to train the next generation of artists for music theatre."

Into The Woods marks the first time that LAMDA has staged a production at the Edinburgh Fringe with students working along side professional creatives including Director, Annabel Mutale Reed, following the introduction of a new postgraduate MA/MFA Musical Theatre course in 2023. Annabel Mutale Reed, in addition to being a director is also a playwright, and lyricist who is currently developing new work under the mentorship of Claude-Michel Schönberg. Her notable credits include productions such as A Kiss For Cinderella with the National Youth Music Theatre, Brother at Southwark Playhouse, and STOP: A New Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Initial London performances of Into the Woods will take place in LAMDA's Sainsbury Theatre from 20-26 July preparing students for the rigour of performance in Edinburgh alongside internationally emerging and established acts.

