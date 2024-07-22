IN THE SICK OF IT Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Buckle up for a side-splitting, deeply moving experience and see the NHS as you've never seen it before. Wake The Beast Theatre's "In The Sick Of It" takes place in a hilarious and thought-provoking A&E, staffed by two exhausted but defiant heroes of the NHS and Social Care.

Drawing on the real life stories of over 500 NHS and Social Care staff collected since April 2020, the show's verbatim theatre, movement and interactive elements take the audience on a whirlwind tour behind the scenes of the NHS, via a chaotic and darkly humorous A&E. The performance provides a playful and irreverent exploration of the unspoken toll on healthcare workers, sparking a much-needed conversation about who cares for the nation’s carers.

The show has been shortlisted for a Sit-Up Award at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

Venue: Assembly George Square: Studio Five, 50 George Square, EH8 9LH

Tickets: £13.50 (£12.50 concessions; £10 NHS & Social Care discount)

Dates: 1-26 August 2024 (not 12 or 19) Time: 12:15-13:15

Website: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/608-in-the-sick-of-it