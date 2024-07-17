IDENTITIES to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August

The show will play August 1-25.
Following a successful UK tour, Close to Home Productions are thrilled to present their critically acclaimed show, Identities, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This female-led group of North-West artists explore womanhood and the unique journeys of our breasts - the good, the bad, and the silly.
From bra fittings to breast cancer diagnoses, Lucy's boobs tell her story in 60 minutes - the time it takes for a standard lumpectomy. Packed with pink, plenty of costume changes, and a relatable narrative featuring unflinchingly honest testimonial from women who have had breast cancer, the production is full of heart and cheekiness.
Writer Rae Bell was inspired by her personal experiences. Her mother, Marion, was diagnosed with breast cancer when Rae was just 13. In 2020, Rae faced her own health scare, prompting her to create a play that informs and resonates with young people. Collaborating with Prevent Breast Cancer and North-West artists, the show was co- created with those who have had breast cancer and those who treat them.
Starring Hannah Harquart and Rae Bell
Writer: Rae Bell
Director: Maya Shimmin
Producer: Close To Home Productions
Technical Stage Manager and Lighting Designer: Jessica Brigham
Set and Costume Designer: Lucy Sneddon
Sound Designer: Hannah Bracegirdle
Movement Director: Jessica Huckerby
Supported by Keep it Fringe, Culture Warrington, Prevent Breast Cancer.
Previously funded by Arts Council England.
DATES: 1 - 25 Aug (except 12)
TIMES: 3.50pm
VENUE: Underbelly's Cowgate (Belly Button)
TICKET PRICES: £12 / £11
