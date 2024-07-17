IDENTITIES to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a successful UK tour, Close to Home Productions are thrilled to present their critically acclaimed show, Identities, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This female-led group of North-West artists explore womanhood and the unique journeys of our breasts - the good, the bad, and the silly.

From bra fittings to breast cancer diagnoses, Lucy's boobs tell her story in 60 minutes - the time it takes for a standard lumpectomy. Packed with pink, plenty of costume changes, and a relatable narrative featuring unflinchingly honest testimonial from women who have had breast cancer, the production is full of heart and cheekiness.

Writer Rae Bell was inspired by her personal experiences. Her mother, Marion, was diagnosed with breast cancer when Rae was just 13. In 2020, Rae faced her own health scare, prompting her to create a play that informs and resonates with young people. Collaborating with Prevent Breast Cancer and North-West artists, the show was co- created with those who have had breast cancer and those who treat them.

Cast & Crew for Edinburgh Fringe 2024

Starring Hannah Harquart and Rae Bell

Writer: Rae Bell

Director: Maya Shimmin

Producer: Close To Home Productions

Technical Stage Manager and Lighting Designer: Jessica Brigham

Set and Costume Designer: Lucy Sneddon

Sound Designer: Hannah Bracegirdle

Movement Director: Jessica Huckerby

Supported by Keep it Fringe, Culture Warrington, Prevent Breast Cancer.

Previously funded by Arts Council England.

Performance Details



DATES: 1 - 25 Aug (except 12)

TIMES: 3.50pm

VENUE: Underbelly's Cowgate (Belly Button)

TICKET PRICES: £12 / £11



Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More