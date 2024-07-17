IDENTITIES to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August

The show will play August 1-25.

By: Jul. 17, 2024
Edinburgh Festival
IDENTITIES to Play Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Following a successful UK tour, Close to Home Productions are thrilled to present their critically acclaimed show, Identities, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This female-led group of North-West artists explore womanhood and the unique journeys of our breasts - the good, the bad, and the silly.

LATEST NEWS

Stairwell Theater Makes Their Edinburgh Fringe Debut With THE BLOOD
Comedian Sumukhi Sumesh To Make Edinburgh Debut
Photos: BLOODY BALLAD OF BETTE DAVIS: A NEW MUSICAL At Edinburgh Fringe
Urooj Ashfaq Returns to Edinburgh Fringe

From bra fittings to breast cancer diagnoses, Lucy's boobs tell her story in 60 minutes - the time it takes for a standard lumpectomy. Packed with pink, plenty of costume changes, and a relatable narrative featuring unflinchingly honest testimonial from women who have had breast cancer, the production is full of heart and cheekiness.

Writer Rae Bell was inspired by her personal experiences. Her mother, Marion, was diagnosed with breast cancer when Rae was just 13. In 2020, Rae faced her own health scare, prompting her to create a play that informs and resonates with young people. Collaborating with Prevent Breast Cancer and North-West artists, the show was co- created with those who have had breast cancer and those who treat them.

Cast & Crew for Edinburgh Fringe 2024

Starring Hannah Harquart and Rae Bell
Writer: Rae Bell
Director: Maya Shimmin
Producer: Close To Home Productions
Technical Stage Manager and Lighting Designer: Jessica Brigham
Set and Costume Designer: Lucy Sneddon
Sound Designer: Hannah Bracegirdle
Movement Director: Jessica Huckerby
Supported by Keep it Fringe, Culture Warrington, Prevent Breast Cancer.
Previously funded by Arts Council England.

Performance Details


DATES: 1 - 25 Aug (except 12)
TIMES: 3.50pm
VENUE: Underbelly's Cowgate (Belly Button)
TICKET PRICES: £12 / £11
 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.


Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show?

Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More!

Learn More




Videos