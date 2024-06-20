HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With the ethos of taking parody seriously, Recent Cutbacks’ Hold on to Your Butts is a theatrical recreation of the epic action film from Steven Spielberg. With the use of only two actors, Natalie Rich and Matt Zambrano, and a Foley artist who creates the sound effects live on stage, they recreate each scene and perform every character (including the dinosaurs) between just the three of them. Through comedy, physical theatre and inventive use of simple props – from cardboard cut-outs, traffic cones and muffin tins – they aim to present the game-changing CGI of the iconic film live and in low-fi. The critically acclaimed, sold-out comedy from New York is making its UK premiere in Edinburgh after being named Top 10 Comedy of the Year in Time Out New York.

Director and producer Kristin McCarthy Parker said, “Our goal was not to recreate the movie, but to recreate the feeling of seeing the movie for the first time. To use humour and ingenuity to recreate the awe, wonder, and joy of watching those dinosaurs walk across the screen. Our usage of Foley and live sound effects helps to create an individual and exuberent viewing experience, as well as the accompaniment of both live and pre-recorded a cappella music.”

Kristin McCarthy Parker (she/they) is a New York-based director of stage and film whose work has been produced across the US, in the UK and Australia. They directed the Off-Broadway hit Puffs: Or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic (2015 - 2019) which was nominated for the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Unique Theatrical Experience in 2017. Their directorial work on Monsoon Season (2019) also had its UK premiere at Underbelly Cowgate, Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Recent Cutbacks is an ensemble of theatrical and digital comedy creators based in New York. They devise work that combines humour, nostalgia and lo-fi spectacle and have an array of parody shows such as, Fly You Fools (2016), KEVIN!!!!! (2018), and Next Day Thrones (2019), as well as the company's satirical Audible Original, Master Lecture Series: History of the Third Robot War (2021).

