HERE YOU COME AGAIN Returns To The King's Due To Demand

The King's Theatre, Glasgow have announced that, Here You Come Again - which is currently bringing joy to audiences will return to the King's Theatre, Glasgow from 21-26 January 2025 following a week of shows at the venue this month.

Audiences who missed out on tickets for time round – or want to see the show again! – can enjoy all of Dolly Parton's biggest hits, brought together in a rollicking and joyful new musical comedy, fully authorised by Dolly herself. Packed with iconic songs like Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again and more, this lively and touching new musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose imagined version of international icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times.

Dolly's connection with Glasgow and The King's goes back to 1977. She performed at the theatre when it hosted the Royal Variety Performance and also met Queen Elizabeth II during her Silver Jubilee year. A photo from her visit hangs in the foyer of The King's and Tricia Paoluccio who plays Dolly in the show had her photo taken alongside it after final performances.

James Haworth, Theatre Director at The King's, said, “We are thrilled to be welcoming Here You Come Again back to The King's in January 2025 following a hugely successful week with us this month. Audiences were captivated by the show and how it weaved Dolly's discography into the plot, and we can't wait to welcome those who missed it first time around, and those who come again.”

Writer and performer Tricia Paoluccio says, “I was overwhelmed by the incredibly warm reception of our Glasgow audiences. I can't wait to come back and share our story again and sing along with all of you!”

And co-producer Simon Friend added, “Glasgow showed our production such enormous love on our first week at the King's Theatre and we were delighted to be invited back to perform for another week in January. If any show will lift you from your winter blues it's Here You Come Again!”

Originally written by multi-Emmy award-winning comedy and songwriter Bruce Vilanch with Gabriel Barre (who also directs) and writer and actor Tricia Paoluccio (who co-writes and stars as Dolly). Acclaimed British TV and theatre writer Jonathan Harvey (Gimme, Gimme, Gimme and Coronation Street) provides additional material for the production's UK run.

The wider creative team comprises Gabriel Barre as Director; Set and Costume Designer, Paul Wills; Choreographer, Lizzie Gee; Lighting Designer, Tim Deiling; Sound Designer, Tom Marshall; Associate Director/Assistant Choreographer, Teenie Macleod; Illusion Designer, Richard Pinner; Orchestrator, Eugene Gwozdz; Orchestra Manager, Maurice Cambridge; Production Manager, Ben Arkell and Casting Director, Stuart Burt.

Ahead of Here You Come Again's London Christmas season, the tour will visit: Richmond Theatre, Richmond; King's Theatre, Glasgow; Theatre Royal, Norwich; Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham; New Victoria Theatre, Woking; The Lowry, Salford; Theatre Royal, Bath; Chichester, Festival Theatre; Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes; Grand Theatre, Blackpool Grand before concluding at the Empire Theatre, Liverpool

