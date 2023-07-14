HELLO KITTY MUST DIE Comes to Edinburgh Next Month

The world premiere of Hello Kitty Must Die has announced its cast for this year’s Edinburgh Fringe. Based on the hugely successful cult novel and produced by Alchemation (Broadway’s SIX and The Play That Goes Wrong, West End’s Mrs. Doubtfire), this twisting musical presents a comedic and empowering manifesto of Asian feminism. Not your average tale of female self-discovery, the tale embarks upon a ruthless journey of sex, violence, and stilettos. After all, women can be anything they aspire to be – even murderers.

Hello Kitty Must Die is a thrilling story by an Asian American woman, about an Asian American woman, now set to be brought to life by Asian American women. Leading as the high achieving lawyer Fiona Yu is Sami Ma (RENT, Paper Mill Playhouse; 4000 Miles, Gloucester Stage). Also unleashing their claws will be Artistic Director of Cold Tofu Improv Jully Lee (KPOP, Circle in the Square, Young Sheldon, CBS), Lennox T. Duong (Three Sisters, The Juilliard Theatre; Dance Nation, The Juilliard Theatre), Amy Keum (KPOP, Circle in the Square; Be More Chill, Playhouse Square) and Ann Hu (Raven’s Home, Disney).

This outrageously bold musical mash-up strikes against the outdated stereotypes forced onto Asian women by a white, patriarchal society. Determined to reclaim her anger and take revenge on the world, Fiona creates her own version of the American Dream and paints a fearless depiction of Asian feminism and the expectations of family, dating and that unassuming cartoon cat, only to tear them to shreds.

Alchemation, the producers of Six, The Play That Goes Wrong and Mrs. Doubtfire, now presents an unmissable interpretation of Kate Kamen’s, formally Angela S. Choi, novel, with music by award-winning composer Cecilia Lin and lyricist Jessica Wu. Co-adapted by Gail Rastorfer and Kurt Johns, Hello Kitty Must Die takes the clawless cartoon feline with a damn bow behind her ear and puts her to bed.