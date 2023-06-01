Guy Masterson - Theatre Tours International Returns to Edinburgh Fringe

Learn more about the lineup here!

By:
Guy Masterson - Theatre Tours International will return to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for yet another exceptional year, showcasing a line-up of four extraordinary, boundary-pushing solo performances.

Renowned Kiwi/Canadian/Jewish comedienne Deb Filler recounts her hilarious quest to meet ‘The Three Lennys’ in Kravitz, Bernstein, Cohen, and Me; From the USA, Dennis Trainor Jr., presents a an hilarious account of how America turned into Trumplandia in Manifest Destiny’s Child; Justin Butcher (Scaramouche Jones) offers an original and riveting take on the Easter Story in The Devil’s Passion, and lastly, Peter Tate brings to life Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré, an uncompromising portrait of the legendary artist Pablo Picasso in this 50th anniversary of the painter’s death.

Deb Filler, the acclaimed and multi-award-winning comedienne, wends through near-universal musical touchstones in her quest to meet ‘The Three Lennys’ in Kravitz, Bernstein, Cohen, and Me.  With only a guitar, (mostly) true stories, and a raft of lovable characters, this jam-packed, deeply humorous show is a love-story to Yiddish, music and mentors, whose empowering influence will linger long after curtain down. The NZ Herald said, "this enchantingly intimate show is filled with gusto, charm, brilliance, talent, and chutzpah. To miss her would be madness!"  Directed by the talented Sarah-Louise Young (known for ‘An Evening Without Kate Bush’).  UK Première

Dennis Trainor Jr’s thought-provoking and deeply humorous play, Manifest Destiny’s Child, is a true account of his experiences as a teacher who jettisoned a cushy job to join the frontline of the Occupy Movement as communications director for Jill Stein’s well-meaning but flawed 2016 US Presidential campaign. A provocative, intelligent account of how America lost its way and woke up in Trumplandia. Trainor Jr. hilariously dismantles the toxic myth of American Exceptionalism. Directed by Broadway veteran David Esbjornson, known for his work on ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ and the 1991 World Premiere of Tony Kushner’s ‘Angels in America’.

Dennis Trainor Jr. is a playwright, performer, filmmaker, and activist known for his thought-provoking and politically charged works that shed light on the complexities of American society. UK Première

Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré, written by the late Terry D'Alfonso, adapted and directed by Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson for solo performance, is an uncompromising portrait of Pablo Picasso. Undisputed genius and visionary artist, Picasso's obsession often destroyed those he professed to love. This unflinching portrait of Picasso explores the complex nature of artistic genius and its impact on the artist's subjects and family. Picasso himself pits his audience as his jury… Should he be condemned or forgiven?

Peter Tate, multi-award winner and Founding Artistic Director of London’s Playground Theatre, brilliantly incarnates Picasso’s presence in an explosive, deeply passionate voyage of self-revelation. Director Guy Masterson, an Edinburgh veteran of 29 years, who, following a string of successful productions including 'Twelve Angry Men', ‘The Odd Couple’, 'Morecambe' 'Under Milk Wood', and 'Animal Farm' is set to open his Olivier award-nominated West End sensation, 'The Shark is Broken’, on Broadway this summer. Edinburgh Première.

Finally, award-winning playwright Justin Butcher, writer/performer of the world-famous ‘Scaramouche Jones’, the hit anti-war satire ‘The Madness of George Dubya’ and the acclaimed ‘Go to Gaza, Drink the Sea’ now turns his pen to perhaps the greatest story of all, The Passion of The Christ told from Satan’s perspective.

The Devil’s Passion offers a radically fresh perspective on the timeless narrative, an audacious hell’s-eye view of the Easter story. By turns comic, gripping, poetic, pungent and heart-stirring, it explores themes of good and evil, religious extremism, freedom, rebellion, life, death, and much more. Again, directed by Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson with a haunting and evocative soundscape by Jack C. Arnold (‘9 Circles’, ‘War and Peace’, ‘Holy Flying Circus’, ‘The Woman in Black’).  Edinburgh Première.



