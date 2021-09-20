Glasgow Choir Offers Musicians New Opportunity To Get Back To Playing After Covid

Popular Glasgow vocal ensemble Acquire is launching a new venture perfect for local musicians who can't get enough of musical theatre! The choir, which has just returned to rehearsals following an 18 month break due to Covid, has announced the introduction of The Acquire Orchestra to fill a gap in the Glasgow musical theatre scene.

Acquire Company Director, Ami Duncan, explained "Glasgow has a rich musical theatre community, but we wanted to offer people the chance to get their musical theatre fix without the pressure of an intense show week. We started Acquire in 2017 and always had plans to introduce an orchestra somewhere along the way. Given how tough the last year and a half has been for musicians, this seemed like the perfect time to introduce something new to Glasgow."

Rehearsals will see the group rehearse the score to a theatre classic for a session of 10 weeks, before reopening applications and creating a brand new orchestra to rehearse a different show in their next term. Applications have already opened for their first session, and Orchestra Manager Jen Lindsay and Creative Director/Conductor Graham Duffy want to hear from musicians across the city. "Something that we're passionate about is giving people the opportunity to play music they normally wouldn't get to play. So, even if someone thinks they don't play the right instruments, or they don't have any experience of playing in a pit orchestra, we still really want them to apply!".

The group will rehearse in Hutchesons' Grammar School on Wednesday evenings from the middle of October, and interested musicians can apply now via acquire.org.uk/orchestra.