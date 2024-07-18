Gary John Miller Brings GOOF to Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Storytelling comedian Gary John Miller will bring the solo show 'Goof' to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show will run from August 1st to August 25th, 2024 (excluding August 12th), at Just The Tonic at the Caves, with performances at Just Out Of The Box from August 1-11 and Just The Wee One from August 13-25.

'Goof' explores the hilarity of refusing to grow up and the consequences of choosing "life the hard way" combining Gary John Miller's unique storytelling with his energetic stage presence.

'Goof' is a comedic exploration of the refusal to grow up while still maturing, blending personal anecdotes with rights of passage. Gary explores living with a disability that you didn't know was a disability, family dysfunction, and navigating the challenges of internal and external influences on maturity. Gary John Miller engages the audience with original storytelling and heartfelt honesty.

Gary John Miller is a dynamic comedian known for his blend of humility and moxie. With a career spanning over a decade, Gary has appeared in films seen by nobody and some seen by everyone. However, they still wouldn't recognize him, and he has performed in comedy festivals in his native United States. This is his first Edinburgh Fringe. Gary is praised for engaging performances and original material. For more information, visit Garymillercomedy.com

"I'm a sucker for stories, I think they keep people alive and well even if they're gone. I'm excited to bring a little bit of my home & family in Colorado to Scotland," Gary John Miller said.

