GOOD BOY By James Farley Debuts in Edinburgh Next Month

Based on writer and actor James Farley's own experiences which he transformed from his university dissertation into his debut play, this dark comedy drama follows Boy who is in the throes of first love with his first, older boyfriend. But in the midst of discovering the joys of sex, love and relationships, a darker side emerges of pre-negotiated conditions, submission and control. When Boy finds child pornography on his boyfriend's iPad, his word is ripped apart and his life spirals out of control. Good Boy looks at the effect of patriarchal power dynamics and the social politics of Grindr and Twink culture.

Sophia Vi said, ''GOOD BOY is highlighting the dangerous affects of misogyny within Gay Male relationships and the damaging fallout of abuse that can occur. Following our 2023 rehearsed reading, the overwhelming positive feedback came from cis-gendered women who deeply related to the themes and story. We hope to highlight that abusive power dynamics can occur within all relationships: heterosexual, homosexual and queer. Through our partnership with Survivors UK and James's experience we look to raise awareness for the intersection of Male and LGBTQ+ survivors of abuse.''

Good Boy was originally James's dissertation at drama school in 2016 which he has developed and expanded over the past eight years to process what happened and to raise awareness of the themes from the play. James Farley is a proudly queer and neurodivergent actor based in London, originally from Staffordshire. Credits include Sexy Beast (Paramount+), Like It's Your Last (Arcola), Stranger Things (Secret Cinema). He was selected for Mrs C's Collective's writers' programme where this script was developed. GOOD BOY is their first play. Sophia Vi is a director and actor based in London. Her recent directorial credits include The Mousetrap (Movement Director, West End), The Mirror Crack'd (Associate Director, National Tour), The Tempest (Associate Director, Shakespeare's Rose Theatre). Sarah Lawrie produces and returns to the Fringe following last year's The Quality of Mercy, Lear Alone, The Mitfords which she also directed and The Good Dad in which she also starred. Survivors UK, which support male and non-binary survivors of sexual violence, is the official charity partner.

Good Boy is at theSpaceUK @ Surgeons Hall, Theatre 2, 12 - 24 Aug 2024 (not 18), 20.55 (21.45). For tickets go to https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/good-boy

