GOGO BOOTS GO Comes to Edinburgh This August

Interrogating the incomprehensible connections shared between women and the way people construct sexuality through first experiences, Gogo Boots Go is a new show exploring the shame people carry through childhood, queerness, womanhood and religion. With fast-paced dialogue and poignant humour, its inspired by co-writers and performers Rosalie Roger-Lacan and Amber Charlie Conroy's experiences of growing up in Catholic cultures and the intense bond in friendship they share with each other. Gogo Boots Go follows two women who meet in Charlie's bridal shop and instantly build a rapport as they search for Clelia's perfect wedding dress, spilling secrets, laughter and desires with a familiarity that defies logic. Over time however, it becomes clear that the connection they share runs more than skin deep, resulting in the realisation that they have crossed paths before. Written as the play the creators wish they had seen during adolescence, the comedy two-hander reflects on those first experiences of sex, love and lust and how these can construct perceptions of sexuality growing up.

Writers and performers Rosalie Roger-Lacan and Amber Charlie Conroy said, “As a story that speaks to the sometimes confusing, painful, and lonely experience of coming to terms with one's sexuality, we are actively seeking an audience who will take solace and comfort from the humour and genuine nature of Clelia and Charlie's relationship. Not every audience member will have gone through the emotional and sexual journeys of the characters', but this story, at its heart, is about the universal craving for human connection. We're tackling these delicate subjects with a sense of play, a lightness, that invites our audience to really see these two women as whole characters, we hope that they can find an element of themselves on stage. This is the gay, 90s, rom-com that we wish we had seen as teenagers."

T﻿alkers & Doers are a female-led, Bristol-based theatre company embracing the tension between light and dark, grief and joy, conflict and kinship. They make work that centres humour at the heart of their stories, unearthing the extraordinary within the everyday, and crafting narratives that sincerely portray their experiences as young women. They have previously had two sold out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with their shows 1 Tent, 4 Girls (2023) and 100 Seconds To Midnight (2022).

