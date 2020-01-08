GOD OF CARNAGE Comes to Theatre Royal

Downtown Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern and Olivier Award-nominated Nigel Lindsay are to star in Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage at Theatre Royal, Glasgow this month.

Theatre Royal Bath Productions bring the 10th anniversary production to the city from Monday 27 January until Saturday 1 February as part of a UK tour.

Joining McGovern and Lindsay who will play Veronica and Michael respectively are two-time Olivier Award-winning actress Samantha Spiro who will play Annette and Simon Paisley Day who will play Alan.

When 11-year-old Ferdinand hits 11-year-old Bruno with a stick in a playground punch-up and knocks out two of his teeth, the combatants' enlightened parents decide to meet to talk things over civilly. But once the niceties are done with and the drink starts flowing, it is the parents who turn into spoiled brats.

God of Carnage is a ruthlessly comic study of middle-class parenting. Originally written in French, the play was translated by Christopher Hampton in 2008. The production went on to win the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the Tony Award for Best New Play.

Tickets: www.atgtickets.com/glasgow





