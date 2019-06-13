Further Information Announced For Traverse Festival 2019

At the annual Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS) ceremony, the Traverse Theatre Company is overjoyed to have scooped a hat trick of awards for Ulster American, including a 'Best Female Performance' award for Lucianne McEvoy. She will return to play a leading part in the Traverse Festival 2019 world premiere production of Crocodile Fever, by Meghan Tyler.

Festival 2018 smash hit Ulster American also won on the night for 'Best New Play' and 'Best Production'. More information on future touring for Ulster American will be announced soon.

The theatre also received shortlist nominations for returning Traverse Festival 2019 shows Mouthpiece ('Best New Play', 'Best Male Performance', 'Best Director') and What Girls Are Made Of ('Best Production', 'Best Female Performance', 'Best Music and Sound'). Traverse Festival 2019 will be your next chance to see these critically-praised productions, with Mouthpiece featuring an all-new cast, while What Girls Are Made Of enjoys an exciting Festival venue evolution to Assembly Hall

In Traverse Theatre Company casting news, Amanda Wright and Louise Ludgate will play Toni and Jane (respectively) in Stef Smith's fragmentary and intense journey into female friendship, Enough. And, as mentioned above, 'Best Female Performance' (CATS 2019) winner Lucianne McEvoy will play a leading role in Crocodile Fever - Meghan Tyler's surreal, grotesque, and blackly comedic family drama set in Northern Ireland in 1989 during The Troubles - alongside Bhav Joshi, Sean Kearns and Lisa Dwyer Hogg.

Our co-production with ThickSkin, How Not To Drown, will feature actors Ajjaz Awad, Esme Bayley, Daniel Cahill, Reuben Joseph and Dritan Kastrati playing a rotating cast of characters, including Kastrati himself, on whose journey across the Adriatic with a gang of people smugglers to a new life in Europe the play is based.

Elsewhere, Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran , produced in association with the Traverse Theatre Company, will be performed by Javaad Alipoor (who is also the writer, and co-creator, alongside Kirsty Housley) and Peyvand Sadeghian.

More exciting details are being revealed on the community projects surrounding Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster. A partnership between Battersea Arts Centre Beatbox Academy, Edinburgh International Festival and the Traverse Theatre, bringing three world class organisations together for the first time to present a new community-based programme, as part of the Traverse's Festival 2019 Programme.

Founded on the principals behind Battersea Arts Centre's dynamic Beatbox Academy, the project will create a unique opportunity for young people from Leith Academy, currently engaged in Edinburgh International Festival's three-year school residency project. Young people will work with Conrad Murray, who leads BAC's Beatbox Academy, and Edinburgh-based musician Josie O'Neil, to jam with other young musicians, improve their vocal techniques and make their own music using nothing but their mouths.

The Beatbox Academy is currently in residence in Leith Academy, engaging with 350 pupils in beatbox and song-writing workshops, following which they will be invited to sign up for an intensive Beatbox Summer School in July. The young people will have the opportunity to build on their beatbox and song-writing skills to create their own music, ultimately showcasing their talent in curtain raiser performances at the Traverse across the month of August (every Festival performance of Frankenstein: How To Make A Monster, except 10pm), celebrating young talent and bringing their energy to enthusiastic audiences.

Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, EH1 2ED

Tickets on sale now: 0131 228 1404 and online via traverse.co.uk





