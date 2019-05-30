For Sukh's Sake comes to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Introducing one of the UK's hottest new comics, Sukh Ojla. With her naturally likeable stage presence and bullet-proof timing, a recent slot on BBC2's The Big Asian Stand Up has already won her a dedicated fan-base, and this summer she heads up to the Fringe with her first ever hour.

Join Sukh as she tries to figure out how to move forward in reverse. From dealing with mental illness to moving back in with her parents, Sukh explores mental health, identity and living a double life in a searingly honest look at what happens when you go to extreme lengths to find happiness...

Sukh is also a very accomplished actor having appeared as Mrs Karim in the feature film Victoria and Abdul alongside Judi Dench and Eddie Izzard. Her acting credits also include Future Conditional (Old Vic), Black Mirror (Channel 4), EastEnders (BBC) and Class Dismissed (BBC). She can be heard on Radio 4's Life on Egg and Newsjack, and she recently wrote and starred in her own play Pyar Actually which toured the UK in 2017 and 2018.

Tickets: www.gildedballoon.co.uk





