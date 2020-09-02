Filmhouse Reopens With TENET

Other films include A White, White Day; Parasite; The Whistlers; Moffie; Max Richter's Sleep and The History of the Kelly Gang.

After 5 months Filmhouse is reopening its doors to Edinburgh's film-fans.

Opening programme includes Tenet; A White, White Day; Parasite; The Whistlers; Moffie; Max Richter's Sleep and The History of the Kelly Gang.

Filmhouse isn't just a cinema. It is a charity and a community hub for film lovers across Edinburgh and the Lothians. As Scotland's leading independent cinema, it screens over 850 wonderful films, seasons and special programmes to 200,000 people every year.

And its Café Bar is a much-loved community space, where its famous nachos and chickpea curry have been keeping the city well-fed for over 20 years!

Recalling that previous normality painfully demonstrates the emptiness of the building over the last 5 months. It is a time which has been truly challenging for staff and audiences and therefore the team at Filmhouse couldn't be more delighted to be reopening its doors for cinema fans on Friday 4 September.

People coming to the Filmhouse should expect new systems to keep audiences and staff safe. These include new signage, floor markings and one-way systems; lots of hand sanitizer; a thorough and regular cleaning schedule; e-ticketing and contactless scanning and payments for drinks, snacks and merchandise; face-coverings when not eating and drinking; and staff newly trained to ensure audience and their own safety and be able to answer any questions customers have.

There will of course be a reduced capacity in the cinemas and in the Café Bar so customers are advised to book tickets and reserve tables online early.

This reopening would not have been possible without the huge support shown for the Filmhouse crowdfunder which saw more than £60,000 given towards the additional costs of opening.

Dougie Cameron, Chief Operating Officer said: "At Filmhouse we've really missed our audiences and the joy of watching movies and spending time together! The staff have been hard at work making some changes and undergoing training to ensure everybody's safety. A huge thank you to all who contributed to the fundraising campaign, we really couldn't have done this without you. We feel ready, and excited, to safely welcome everyone back."

The first week of films sees the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan movie Tenet; Bong Joon Ho's black comedy thriller Parasite (including screenings of the newly-released black and white version); the singular Icelandic thriller A White, White Day; Romanian comedy crime thriller The Whistlers, Oliver Hermanus's Moffie, a complex exploration of sexual identity set in apartheid era South Africa; Max Richter's Sleep, the documentary following the composer as he mounts an ambition performance of his celebrated 8 hour opus SLEEP; and The History of the Kelly Gang, a grimly playful take on the myths surrounding Ned Kelly, leader of the notorious Australian Ned Kelly Gang.

Rod White, Head of Programming at Filmhouse said: "Watching films at home is one thing, but what's become clearer than ever before is there really is no substitute for the cinema. We've so missed selecting the best of what's out there for audiences to enjoy and simply cannot wait to welcome everyone back. And there's so many films to catch up on!"

