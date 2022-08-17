Female-Run Theatre Company Will Memorialise Brixton's History In New KNOCK DOWN Performance Collaboration With BRIXTON HOUSE

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 17, 2022  

Set against a backdrop of urban gentrification, economic change and social divide, women-led and run DROPPED TEA THEATRE is on a mission to crystallize the history of London's beautiful and varied communities through THEATRE and PERFORMANCE ART. Having previously focused on Peckham and Camberwell (KNOCK DOWN - Peckham and Camberwell) to high acclaim, their latest project (KNOCK DOWN - Brixton) focuses on upholding and preserving Brixton's vivid history in a fresh artistic collaboration with the new Brixton House.


Designed as a 'weekend of performance, promenade style', KNOCK DOWN - Brixton will show 5 theatre and creative performances across 5 iconic Brixton venues, including Lambeth Town Hall, Black Cultural Archives, The Ritzy, Round Table Books (Brixton Village) and Brixton House. Carousel-like in style, audiences will move from one performance to another as a group, soaking in Brixton's culture between venues. Directed by the acclaimed actress and creative Rebekah Murrell (Romeo and Juliet; Myths; Whitewash; Nine Night, etc), KNOCK DOWN - Brixton's line-up includes work from Top Boy's Michael Balogun, Alex Wheatle, Thea Gajic, Sola Olulode and Jennelle Recce-Gardner.
This theatre project is focused on - maintaining Brixton's beautiful history whilst drawing attention to London's multifaceted communities, voices and experiences; offering a platform and support to POC creatives, theatre-makers, actors/actresses and artists; highlight female-run business; connect communities across London and encourage creative expression; to bring urban life, culture and communities into the realm of traditional theatre, disrupting what we know 'theatre' to be; allowing history, community and performance to be explored in the same space or instance.

KNOCK DOWN - Brixton is more than a performance work or ticketed event. It's an effort to care for London's varied communities, a desire to protect London's creative, emotional, cultural, linguistic and social communities, a wish to educate viewers on the rich history of Brixton itself, and a fresh, smart and emotive lens into modern day theatre, what it means to us as people, and how considered performance can change perspectives and lives through art.




