Eric Lampaert Brings His Two-Part Solo Show To Edinburgh Fringe

Chapter One is an honest retelling of Eric's trials and tribulations from birth to near death, from womb to tomb, from homelessness to Hollywood. This is a psychological odyssey through alternate realities and his battle against anxiety, depression and other past demons.

In a return to his training at Lecoq's Ecole International de Theatre in Paris, this part theatre, part comedy show explores hallucination, anxiety, depression, mental health hospitals and tales of escape, hypnotherapy, public shaming, near-death experiences and a constant drug-free state of Euphoria.

Eric has recently turned his hand to Hollywood and this summer you can catch him in not one but two movies; Anna, directed by Luc Besson and starring Helen Mirren, Cilian Murphy, Luke Evans & Sasha Luss, and The Show, directed by Mitch Jenkins and written by Alan Moore (Watchmen, V for Vendetta, Batman: The KIlling Joke). This follows co-starring roles in recent films Moonwalkers (alongside Rupert Grint and Ron Perlman) and Valerian & The City of a Thousand Planets, as well as various TV appearances in both the UK and France (Life's Too Short (HBO), The Midnight Beast (E4), Impractical Jokers (BBC3) and How To Survive A Disaster Movie (Channel 5). He's even starred alongside Bruce Willis in a TV commercial!

In Chapter Two, now free from the shackles of anxiety & depression, Eric finds himself alone with these new, positive thoughts which now dictate his every move. You don't need to see the first chapter to enjoy this second, but it may help to better understand how he ended up in an asylum.

BORNE OF CHAOS

VENUE: The Counting House - The Ballroom, 38 W Nicolson St, EH8 9DD

TIME: 4:15pm

DATES: 2nd-25th August

YUM YUM

VENUE: The Counting House - The Lounge, 38 W Nicolson St, EH8 9DD

TIME: 6:30pm

DATES: 2nd-25th August

http://www.ericlampaert.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You