Elisabeth Schilling Will Bring Exclusive Scottish Tour Of HEAR EYES MOVE - DANCES WITH LIGETI to The Byre and Music Hall This Autumn

After a series of highly-acclaimed European performances across 2021-2023, HEAR EYES MOVE - Dances with Ligeti (created by award-winning dance artist and choreographer, Elisabeth Schilling) will visit St. Andrews at The Byre Theatre (17 October - 6:30pm) and Aberdeen's Music Hall (21 October - 8:00pm) for two new exclusive Scottish touring dates this autumn - the performance's only UK dates.

A celebration of Hungarian genius-composer György Ligeti's recent 100th birthday, HEAR EYES MOVE - Dances with Ligeti is a syncretic, highly inventive dance-concert performance that sees Schilling choreographically interpret Ligeti's iconic, avant-garde piano études through both movement and sound for the stage.

Joined live by pianist Cathy Krier and five dancers, Schilling's choreography employs ideas of sensation and feeling to Ligeti's theory of sound movement and development as its own growing organism - something we can both listen to and feel as a unique creative system of relationships, “a tactile form… a succession of muscle tensions.”

Brimming with multi-sensory imagery set across a crisp stage, HEAR EYES MOVE seeks not to separate dance and music but to join them as one - experimenting passionately with sound and form; shape and feeling; movement and resonance; bodies and piano keys; to produce a nexus of artistic expression that sees Ligeti's complexities mesh intimately with Schilling's dance.

Created in tandem with Grand Théâtre Luxembourg, Kunstfest Weimar, and Philharmonie Luxembourg with funding from Creative Scotland, Fondation Été, and Foundation Scotland, HEAR EYES MOVE will also see Elisabeth Schilling work closely with the two communities and local dance artists to share her practice (22 September - 4 October) Additionally, she will work with dancers from the National Youth Dance Company and Fusion dancers at Citymoves in Aberdeen to create an exciting opener for the show.

About Elisabeth Schilling

Elisabeth Schilling is a dancer and choreographer. In close collaboration with an international team and across various collaborations, she develops transdisciplinary projects between movement, design, visual arts and music. She is Artist in Residence at Trifolion Echternach and Associate Artist at Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg. In 2016, she founded Making Dances asbl, her company in Luxembourg - her work has been touring ever since, with 250 performances in 19 countries.

Elisabeth has received numerous choreographic commissions from institutions such as the Grand Théâtre du Luxembourg and the Philharmonie Luxembourg; the Tate Gallery of Modern Art (London); the Museum of Applied Art (Frankfurt/Main); Gauthier Dance (Stuttgart); and the Hunterian Art Gallery Glasgow. Her work has been shown across many venues and festivals, including Festival d'Avignon OFF, Saatchi Gallery, Whitechapel Gallery (London), MUDAM (Luxembourg), Kunstfest (Weimar), Ludwigsburger Schlossfestspiele, Dag van de Dans (Brussels), and The Place (London).

As a performer, Elisabeth regularly dances in international productions across Europe, in the UK, Finland, Norway, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany - she has worked with almost 40 choreographers of various styles and generations, and has performed work by the Scottish Dance Theatre, Sasha Waltz, Trisha Brown, Koen Augustijn, and Clod Ensemble London. As a speaker, she was invited to talk at TEDx Luxembourg City and the #CultureIsNotALuxury conference, part of the British Art Show.

Since her first visit to Scotland with London-based company EDge in 2011, Elisabeth has held a fond love for the country - which led her to live in Scotland for one year whilst being a guest artist with Scottish Dance Theatre (2013/14). She didn't shy away from connecting both professionally and privately to Scotland, which she now calls her spiritual second home. Touring across rural and urban locations, Elisabeth's work visited the Highlands, Shetland, Orkney, and the Outer Hebrides. For the last ten years, Elisabeth has formed relationships with Scottish venues, arts professionals and audiences themselves; finding herself highly influenced by directly talking to such audiences post-show. With gratitude, she enjoys reconnecting to Scotland every year - a country whose spirit not only fills her soul, but was highly influential to her own artistic development.

Awards: Dance Award 2021 of the Great-Duchy of Luxembourg, among other prizes; Dance Umbrella (‘Young Spark'); Bolzano Danza; and AWL Mainz. Most recently, she has been nominated for a Fellowship at the Centre for Ballet and the Arts at New York University, as well as for an OPUS Klassik. Elisabeth is guest professor at mdW Vienna and guest ed at ZhDk Zürich.

Photo Credit: Bohumil Kostohryz