Edinburgh's Christmas Returns With Sparkling Streets And Festive Treats

Edinburgh's Christmas is now open featuring a jam-packed programme of festive family fun! Get ready for bright lights, Christmas tunes and mulled wine as the festive season kicks off! Located in Edinburgh's historic city centre, Edinburgh's Christmas offers a winter wonderland experience like no other.

Edinburgh's Christmas transforms the city into a festive haven for all the family, with Traditional Christmas Markets, funfair rides, spectacular live outdoor events, delicious food and drink, plus so much more.

Opening today (Saturday 16 November), Edinburgh's East Princes Street Gardens brings the capital's famous Christmas festivities to the heart of the city. Running until Saturday 4 January 2025, the market is filled to the brim with the finest local and international producers to find that perfect Christmas gift. East Princes Street Gardens also boasts the famous 80m Star Flyer, LNER Big Wheel and more daring fairground rides.

Just along the street, West Princes Street Gardens' Festive Funfair is also opening today (12noon), complete with thrilling rides, fairground games, food & beverage, light installations and ticketed illumination events every evening. Families are welcome to join the fun until Saturday 4 January 2025.

Time to lace up your skates! Edinburgh's premier outdoor Ice Rink opens on George Street from Friday 22 November 2024 and runs through until Saturday 4 January 2025. With a covered rink, it's the perfect festive activity, rain or shine.

Santa Claus and his elves are ready to welcome families at St. Andrew Square where they can find Santa's Stories, a letter writing station and a post box with a direct line to Santa's workshop. Santa's Stories begins Saturday 23 November in the Piccolo Spiegeltent, with each visit ensuring kids get the opportunity to meet Santa himself before the big day, and take home their own present.

Also in St. Andrew Square, the all-new Christmas Tree Maze opens on Saturday 23 November, until 24 December. This immersive holiday experience, with tickets from £5, offers one of the UK's largest illuminated Christmas Tree walks.

Brand new this year, the Polar Ice Bar on George Street is crafted from crystal clear ice made from recycled rainwater, opens on Monday 25 November. The Polar Ice bar promises to be the coolest spot in town to enjoy a festive drink! Warm-up afterwards in George Street's Coorie Inn, a brand-new Edinburgh's Christmas attraction hosting a programme of live music, events, and festive workshops.

Our favourite ogre is back with a holiday edition of the Fringe smash-hit show, ‘Swamplesque' – a burlesque and drag parody show. The festive ‘fantasy meets fabulous' performance takes over Assembly Hall from Thursday 5 December until Saturday 4 January (ages 16+).

One of the foremost bubble artists in the world is coming to Assembly Hall on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 December with The Bubble Show! Whether you're a wide-eyed child or a child at heart, prepare to be captivated by the spellbinding wonder of bubbles!

There's no show like a Jason Byrne NO SHOW! NO SHOW is a show with no comedy safety net. Witness Jason use his infamous audience interactions with a sprinkle of props, both on and off stage, to create NO SHOW. Limited shows on Saturday 6 December and Sunday 7 December, you don't want to miss this once in a lifetime show or NO SHOW (ages 14+).

Book lovers can join Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon for a special festive in-conversation event on Sunday 15 December at Assembly Hall, for In the Company of Books. The two will be joined by special guests to explore the joys of reading, and a few glasses of mulled wine (ages 12+).

Celebrating its 20th anniversary the Edinburgh Santa Fun Run and Walk on Sunday 8 December, invites Santa's elves to run, jog or walk around the 2.5km circuit, while raising funds for When You Wish Upon A Star.

Unique Assembly, producers of Edinburgh's Christmas said: “Edinburgh's Christmas is finally here, and with a seven-week programme packed full of family favourites, this year promises to be one of the biggest and best ever. Whether sipping on cool cocktails in our brand new Ice Bar, enjoying a festive treat at the Coorie Inn or showing off your skating skills on the Ice Rink, there's something for everyone at Edinburgh's Christmas.

