Edinburgh International Film Festival Will Present A Special Preview Screening Of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

The 74th edition of the Edinburgh International Film Festival will host a unique screening of the eagerly awaited film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

The film will have its Special Preview screening at the Festival Theatre - a 'coming home' of sorts - where the stage musical was the last show to play before the March 2020 lockdown.

On Friday 20 August, the EIFF screening which will be accessed by the public using an EIFF first 'Pay-What-You-Can' model will be preceded by a unique and inclusive outdoor celebration event in St Andrew Square Edinburgh's Talking About Jamie.

EIFF is also delighted to reveal that Jamie Campbell and his mother Margaret, the subjects of the original documentary that inspired the musical will be attending the screening and festivities.

Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London's West End, about Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue-collar English town with a dream of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition as a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mom (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But it's not all rainbows for Jamie as his unsupportive dad (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired career advisor (Sharon Horgan), and some ignorant school kids attempt to rain on his sensational aspirations. In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to be more accepting, and to see the value in facing adversity stepping out of the darkness into the spotlight.

In true Jamie style Edinburgh International Film Festival is inviting everybody to an event to celebrate being themself at St Andrew Square, Edinburgh's Talking About Jamie. The evening will kick off with drag queen entertainment and cocktails. Those dressed to impress will be in with a chance of prizes for the best outfits. Tickets are free to Edinburgh's Talking About Jamie and must be booked in addition to tickets to the Special Preview screening at Festival Theatre.

The iconic Edinburgh square will also be home to EIFF's Film Fest in the City, a series of free outdoor screenings delivered in partnership with Essential Edinburgh.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie stars newcomer Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production's director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director, with screenplay and lyrics by Tom MacRae, songs by Dan Gillespie Sells and a score composed by Sells and Anne Dudley. Mark Herbert, p.g.a., Peter Carlton, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan are producing, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Peter Balm, Niall Shamma and Jes Wilkins serving as executive producers.

The film features hit songs from the stage show including 'And You Don't Even Know It', 'The Wall In My Head' and 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' as well as an exclusive new song 'This Was Me', performed by Holly Johnson, lead singer of Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

The original musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie has quickly become one the most beloved musicals of recent years. Premiering at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, before transferring to London's Apollo Theatre, the production was an overnight success amongst audiences and critics, receiving rave reviews and garnering five Olivier Award nominations. The show was also honoured at the UK Theatre Awards with Best Musical Production, with its star John McCrea named Best Musical Performer. The stage show joyfully reopened its doors in May 2021 in London's Apollo Theatre - the first musical in the West End to do so, before the UK tour recommences in September 2021 visiting 24 UK cities including Edinburgh's Festival Theatre again from Tuesday 29 March to Saturday 2 April 2022.

Jonathan Butterell, Director of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said: "I am thrilled to be presenting Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Edinburgh International Film Festival as a Special Preview, a city that early spring last year, just before the national lockdown, embraced the stage musical so enthusiastically! I am also delighted to hear about the plans for Edinburgh's Talking About Jamie celebrations and cannot wait to see Edinburgh putting its best frock on and get singing!"

Nick Varley, Lead Guest Programmer of Edinburgh International Film Festival added: "Has Sheffield ever looked so glamourous? Everyone's Talking About Jamie has all the ingredients of a classic feel good musical, proving that being yourself and following your dream always triumphs over adversity. After a year of lockdowns we all need a reason to have fun and Jamie provides it in spades. We are delighted to present it as our Special Preview screening."

Everybody's Talking About Jamie will be exclusively released on Prime Video on 17th September 2021.