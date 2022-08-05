Edinburgh International Film Festival Welcome Host Of Filmmakers and Acting Talent To The City

Edinburgh International Film Festival will welcome a host of exciting stars and UK & international filmmakers to this year's 75th Anniversary edition of the festival.

EIFF works this year with venue partners across the city centre including Filmhouse Cinema, Cameo Picturehouse, Everyman Edinburgh at the St James Quarter, Vue Edinburgh Omni and outdoors with Film Fest in the City in St Andrew Square, to offer audiences and filmmakers alike a warm welcome back to the big screen.

12 August

Attending as part of Opening Gala of Aftersun are Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells and stars Paul Mescal (Normal People) and rising star Frankie Corio.

14 August

10 members of the veteran cast of the community filmmaking documentary A Bunch of Amateurs will be arriving in Edinburgh to create a scene in more than one sense of the word.

Performer Fatma Mohamed (In Fabric) will present Peter Strickland's latest dark comedy Flux Gourmet.

15 August

Acclaimed musician Aidan O'Rourke will be joined by filmmaker and critic Mark Cousins to present his film The Ballad of the Great Disordered Heart.

Filmmaker Antonia Campbell-Hughes (Kelly & Victor) presents the UK premiere of It Is In Us All with stars Claes Bang (The Square, Dracula) and Cosmo Jarvis (Calm with Horses).

Filmmaker Andrew Legge will present WW2-set debut feature LOLA with stars Emma Appleton (Pistol) and Stefanie Martini which features an original score and songs by The Divine Comedy's Neil Hannon.

16 August

The festival's Central Gala of critically acclaimed gibberish comedy Nude Tuesday will welcome filmmaker Armağan Ballantyne, stars screenwriter Jackie Van Beek (What We Do In the Shadows) and Damon Herriman (Mindhunter) and subtitle writer Julia Davis (Nighty Night).

The European premiere of provocative and comic film Shadow welcomes an ensemble of actors with disabilities from the film and multi award-winning play adaptation.

BBC Radio presenter, Gemma Cairney, will host a post-screening Q&A with Sinéad O'Connor documentary Nothing Compares director, Kathryn Ferguson.

17 August

Charlotte Rampling will present her new film Juniper alongside director Matthew J Saville.

Director John Michael McDonagh (The Guard, Calvary) will present his new film The Forgiven.

18 August

Visually arresting documentary The Sacred Family (La Sagrada Familia) will be introduced by filmmaker Borja Alcade Rubio and Carmen, the Peruvian shaman from the film.

19 August

Filmmaker Reid Davenport is in town to present I Didn't See You There, a documentary which gives an insight into the world viewpoint from his wheelchair.

20 August

Exec producer Irvine Welsh will be in conversation to discuss the short film Little Warrior with Paul Sng, Manuela Lupini, Sarah Drummond, the team behind the film on the 20 August.

Director Kogonada will present his exquisite and playful film After Yang starring Colin Farrell and Jodi Turner Smith as part of the Closing Gala.