Elizabeth Colarte's AS GOOD AS IT GETS Announced At Edinburgh Fringe

Actor and writer Elizabeth Colarte has announced that her brand-new solo show, AS GOOD AS IT GETS will be among this year's lineup of 2024 Edinburgh Fringe festival shows and will be making its world premiere at Greenside @ George Street in the Mint Studio. Performances for AS GOOD AS IT GETS will kick off on Friday, August 2 and will run through Saturday, August 24. All performances are at 21:00. There are no performances held on Sundays.

In her brand-new solo show, AS GOOD AS IT GETS, Elizabeth Colarte plays a shameless woman desperate for any excitement or passion in her everyday life. In her bloodthirsty hunt for the high life, she keeps things fresh with a new job every day, spends her time skulking around older people to feel special, and unintentionally starts a whorehouse or two. Through sardonic humor and fast-paced scenes, we watch the threads of her life unravel. In this punchy and biting 50-minute show, Colarte will have you laughing the whole way down. As Good as It Gets is an unflinching, animated tale of our spoiled youth and what we lose when we can't be satisfied.

Even before its inception, creator Elizabeth Colarte knew that the Edinburgh Fringe festival would be the perfect home for her first solo show. “The Fringe is the place where so many of the artists that I love got their start,” shares Colarte on her decision to premiere AS GOOD AS IT GETS at the 2024 Fringe in Scotland. “It offers artists a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put their work into the world on a global scale.”

In conceptualizing AS GOOD AS IT GETS over the past year, Colarte drew much inspiration from the opportunity to connect with her Cuban heritage – a background that she and her main character share. “Before I wrote the show, I had the opportunity to be close with a family friend who was deeply attached to her Cuban life,” shares Colarte about her own experiences. This woman ended up inspiring a similar character in the show, also played by Colarte.

“I completely marveled at her. As I was getting to know more about what she had been through as a young immigrant woman, I felt like I had led a very uneventful American life in comparison, distanced from this other identity that I felt so attracted to,” Colarte reflects. “I watched as this woman who had once had a life full of passion, now spending her days doing very ordinary things, yet still finding so much enjoyment in them.”

Colarte continues: “And so, there's a huge level of entitlement to the main character who thinks she can say things like, ‘You grew up in a dictatorship, I'm so jealous!'. To see that belief painted up against this older woman's experiences and the clashing between those two worlds was something I really wanted to explore.”

Katie McGerr is the creative consultant for AS GOOD AS IT GETS. Mary Lyon serves as the creative producer. Luke Davis will be the Production Manager. Ben Edelman also serves as a producer on the project.



Elizabeth Colarte (writer and performer) is a graduate of The American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco and The Stella Adler Studio of Acting in NYC. She received her BA in Theater from Allegheny College. Theater credits include: Sophie Scholl: The Final Days (NYC, World Premiere), The Lacy Project (The Flamingo's Wife), Wittenberg (The Morningside Players), Customer Service (The Workshop Theater), The Ruination of Louie Lou E. (The Workshop Theater), Wicked Farce (The Triad Theater). Production credits include: New York Classical Theater. She has taught at The School of Creative and Performing Arts as well as The Dalton School in Manhattan. As a writer, Liz currently has several projects in development. Coach: David Vadim.

TICKET INFORMATION

Venue: Greenside @ George Street (Mint Studio)

Tickets: £12 (2 for 1 tickets on August 5-6)

Previews: 2-4 Aug 2024 Dates: 5-24 Aug 2024 (not 11, 18)

Time: 21:00 (50 min)

Box Office: 0131 226 0000,

Website: tickets.edfringe.com

Comments

