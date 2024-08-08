Edinburgh Deaf Festival Launches New Play, THE GHOST OF ALEXANDER BLACKWOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step into the haunting presence of Alexander Blackwood – and meet other historic Scottish heroes of world-wide deaf community.

Saturday (10 August) sees the world-premiere of The Ghost of Alexander Blackwood, created and performed by an all-deaf team, and performed as part of the Edinburgh Deaf Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe.

Blackwood (1805-91) was one of the city’s most pioneering but least known historical figures. The son of a city haberdashery owner and became deaf aged seven after catching scarlet fever.

It was a time when deaf people’s prospects were often bleak.

Blackwood made it his life’s work to change this, becoming the pastor of the world’s first deaf church, which originally met in Lady Stair’s Close in 1830, and founding the world’s first deaf-led benevolent society in 1835.

That organisation grew into Deaf Action, the charity now based in Albany Street, which runs Edinburgh Deaf Festival and whose mission is to “support and celebrate deaf people”.

Performed in British Sign Language (BSL), and with creative captioning for hearing audiences, the play is an intimate and insightful journey which highlights Blackwood’s profound impact on the deaf community.

Meet other famous deaf figures from Edinburgh’s history along the way, and discover how these interactions shaped deaf society and language.

Jamie Rea, Producer, said: “This is a tale that’s both unusual and enlightening which celebrates a man who was a true pioneer an important figure in the campaign for deaf people to have equal access and opportunities.

“His legacy is immense – in 1835 he founded the world’s first deaf-led organisation, which has now become Deaf Action, and which continues to build on his beliefs and ideals nearly two centuries later.

“The play is also a celebration of Edinburgh’s outstanding role as a city that has influenced deaf culture around the world.”

The play was written by Nadia Nadarajah, a deaf actor and playwright who feels Blackwood's message still resonates today.

Nadia said: “I am delighted to be coming back to this year's Edinburgh Deaf Festival, not only as an ambassador but as a playwright for the new production, The Ghost of Alexander Blackwood.

“This festival holds a special place in my heart as we've evolved so much from the first festival. We've learned so much from the process and we are proud to share this with audiences.

“What makes this year even more special for me have been the ability to collaborate more with deaf artists and creatives. Being part of a deaf-led production this year has meant deaf artists have collaborated, shared our skills, and learned so much from each other, even more than before. We can't wait to showcase our hard work to both old and new audiences at our third festival.”

Deaf Action has also launched an Alexander Blackwood Heritage Tour which takes people round the city sites associated with his life and work, including the location of the first Deaf Church services and his gravestone in Old Calton burial.

This will be the third Edinburgh Deaf Festival, and in its brief history it has done much to improve access by providing a diverse array of shows and events that reflect deaf people’s experiences and the UK's vibrant deaf culture.

This is vital for a group which is still very much marginalised.

Funding challenges mean it was a struggle to stage a festival this year, and the programme has been slimmed down.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More