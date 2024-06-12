Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee Sara Barron Brings New Show ANYTHING FOR YOU To The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Edinburgh Award nominee and host of the hit podcast, They Like to Watch, Sara Barron's (Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie to You?) new show is fierce, savage and other adjectives from RuPaul's Drag Race. The clock is ticking, and the questions aren't cute anymore: is it your fault you're angry? Are you too old to blame your mum? And why is she angry? Can we get some grief pie? No one's died, but we're exhausted.

Off the back of three critically-acclaimed Fringe runs, the New York writer-turned-standup returns to ask why we're so angry at the women who made us, grew us, and would die for us. A show for anyone who's ever... had a mom! And been flabbergasted by how rageful she can make you. And how ruthless you can be when you're enraged. Sara will be performing her new show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at Monkey Barrel 1 from 29th July to 25th August, at 4:45pm.

In addition to her standup, Sara is co-creator and host of the smash-hit TV podcast, FireCrotch and Normcore: They Like to Watch, which won a Silver Award at the 2023 British Podcasting Awards, and saw Sara host a sold-out screening of the Succession finale with creator Jesse Armstrong at the BFI. Featured guests on the podcast have included Daisy May Cooper, Russell T. Davies, Self-Esteem, Jack Thorne, Craig Cash and Charlie Brooker.

Before starting her career in standup, Sara worked as a writer, publishing two essay collections with Random House: People Are Unappealing and The Harm in Asking. Her writing has also appeared in Vanity Fair, on This American Life, and in Noble Rot Magazine.

A regular on television since her 2018 Edinburgh debut, Sara's credits include Live at the Apollo (BBC), Would I Lie to You? (BBC), Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Comedy Roast For SU2C (Channel 4), Hypothetical (Dave), Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC), Alan Davies' As Yet Untitled (Dave), and Roast Battle (Comedy Central).

On radio, Sara has appeared on The News Quiz, The Now Show, Woman's Hour, Evil Genius with Russell Kane and One Person Found This Helpful with Frank Skinner (BBC Radio 4). She has also appeared on many of the country's most iconic podcasts including Off Menu, The Adam Buxton Podcast, The Guilty Feminist, Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe, and RHLSTP with Richard Herring.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe tickets are on sale now. Full dates and tickets at edfringe.com.

