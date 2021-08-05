Organic Theatre Presents FLANKER ORIGAMI

An artistic couple expose their daily rituals and lockdown coping routines, digitally unleashing two eccentric performance personas bent on transforming their Edinburgh home into a glittery alternative reality. Through dressing up, dancing, disembodied animations, forced karaoke, and improbable ASMR storytelling, they are on a quest to enhance their own wellbeing, and yours! Stranded on Zoom, their relationship reveals a tender and funny, if slightly disturbing, world of online intimacy on the edge of misunderstanding and manipulation. Award-winning Organic Theatre returns to the Fringe, for a digital world premiere. Flanker Origami will be available to livestream online from 23-30 August 2021 as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2021 digital programme. Tickets are available to buy now from tickets.edfringe.com.

Organic Theatre is an intercultural performance laboratory created by Bianca Mastrominico and John Dean in 2002. They make, play, disrupt and make again. They sleep on it, dream of what comes next, they are dissatisfied, and they continue being curious. They are collectors of creative intuitions coming from their lives and times. They learn from their own processes, from others, they network, they pass it on.

'A searing experience for meat and nerves' Total Theatre on Sheepskin

For John and Bianca, Flanker Origami is a way to test the ground for this year's hybrid Fringe model; with live productions in physical spaces coming back but with a good number of online shows programmed as well, encountering audiences through the digital medium it is a bit of an anthropological experiment for them.

"The challenge for us is to be devising work which is so close to who we are - a couple of performers forced to create in digital captivity from their own home - and spectacularising our domestic environment, as the private and the public are so blurred at this moment. It's a bit fuzzy at times, but at least it forces us to tidy up the house regularly! We hope we can talk about our experience of creativity in a post-pandemic world in a way that brings a smile as well as a recognition of the human cracks which we have all suffered, despite being brave and resilient in the face of adversity. It is a bit of our own story but heightened into a tender, funny, intimate and slightly disturbing interaction between Flanker and Origami, our performance personas." Bianca & John.

Created and performed by Bianca Mastrominico & John Dean

Artwork & 2D animation by Cristiana Messina

Film consultancy by Massimo Ali Mohammad

Digital technical management by Chiara Menozzi

DETAILS:

Organic Theatre presents

FLANKER ORIGAMI

23, 24, 25, 26, 27 & 30 August, 13:00

28 & 29 August, 15:00

TICKETS: £2.50-£10.00 (PWYC)

World Premiere. 1hr. 14+

Website organictheatre.co.uk/flankerorigami/