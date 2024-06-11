EM The Master to Bring SHOWTIME! to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere of SHOWTIME!, created, composed, written and performed by Em Hoggett aka EM The Master will be presented at C Venues- C Aurora Studio 31 July -25 August (not 12) @19.45 (1hr).

If Tim Burton met Stephen Sondheim in the Kit Kat Club, and they were a woman... An electric exploration of the life of the artist, told through the lens of Amelia, and her charismatic alter-ego, The Master.

As Amelia's prime source of spark and inspiration gradually becomes her sadistic captor, we follow her journey through buried memories, the depths of workaholism, and the lengths one will go in pursuit of 'the dream'. A frantic Dad, a dodgy agent, oh... and that 65-year-old boyfriend, all come to life through The Master's larger-than-life 'SHOW DAHLING!', while Amelia, much to The Master's dismay, believes one thing is more important than entertaining an audience: the truth. "SHOWTIME!" is a thought-provoking, hilarious & unapologetic display of the life of one (slightly crazy) female artist.

"SHOWTIME!" is a female-led confrontation to capitalism and addiction. It poses a challenge to the workaholic "grind culture" of our modern world while addressing the wild and sometimes devastating adventures of a young girl in the entertainment industry. A fearless, often hilarious & heart-wrenching portrait of the life of a female artist, led by none other than... a group of badass female artists!

Creator and performer Em Hoggett says, "In 2023, I suffered a sudden and shocking vocal injury, followed by a rapid decline in my general health, which led me to have to suddenly stop my career. I came to learn that I was partially suffering with severe trauma-related burnout. Performing since infancy, this collapse confronted me with a truth; that my whole sense of self-worth lay in my achievements (and YOUR rapturous applause!). The story of my (slightly wild) life poured out of me, becoming a hysterical show which raises questions about our capitalist society, sexual assault, addiction, parental impact, workaholism and identity."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

SHOWTIME!

Created, Composed, Written and Performed by Em Hoggert aka EM The Master

C Venues- C Aurora Studio 31 July -25 August (not 12) @19.45 (1hr)

Tickets £11-15

