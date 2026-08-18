EDINBURGH 2026: Review: ERIC'S TALES OF THE SEA-A SUBMARINER'S YARN, Just the Tonic at the Caves

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It turns out a shark’s skin is incredibly rough because it’s made of tiny tooth-like scales, and Eric would definitely not recommend diving feet first onto one.

Eric’s Tales of the Sea, is a whistle stop tour through Eric’s life as a submariner in the Royal Navy. It’s billed as a comedy show, but this is pretty high stakes stuff. Eric builds the tension in the room, with his stories of daring escapes in far-flung places - and also Gosport, and weaves in some laughs here and there. But really this show is a tribute to Eric’s closest friend and soulmate, Dick, who took Eric under his wing when he joined at just 16.

Much like Cher, Eric goes by a single moniker only - and it feels pretty unlikely that's even his name. Key characters are given pseudonyms, and Eric stresses that the Official Secrets Act still applies all these years later so there are things he can't share. However, there are breadcrumbs given along the way that mean you can go away and have a Google to find out more. All of it adds to the mystery of a yarn about a sleek, black messenger of death that's being performed in one of the atmospheric caves at Just the Tonic.

In saying that, Eric comes across as a warm and personable storyteller - pelting it to the back of the room to give everyone a handshake at the end of the show.

He's also no stranger to the Edinburgh Fringe, having debuted the show back in 2008. The show still feels fresh but there are probably some bits that need updating. The Royal Navy stopped using the Submarine Escape Training Tank over 10 years ago, which is actually quite a relief to learn after you've listened to Eric's tales!

This may sound like a show for a niche audience, I think usually there’s quite a lot of current or former military in the room, but fundamentally it’s a coming of age story about two friends and an insight into a world that few of us will know anything about.

Eric's Tales of the Sea – A Submariner's Yarn is at Just The Wee One at Just The Tonic at The Caves until 30 Aiugust (not 18)

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