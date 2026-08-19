Comedian Jilberto Soto Will Bring ¡AY! PAPI to Edinburgh

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Mexican-American comedian Jilberto Soto will land in Edinburgh with ¡Ay! Papi, returning to the Fringe after an eight-year hiatus. Playing at Just the Tonic at The Caves, 20 - 30 August, ¡Ay! Papi is a one-man show about fathers - the one you grew up chasing, the one you accidentally married, and the one you'll never get to be.

Jilberto's dad skipped his wedding, his brother just had a baby, and everyone keeps asking when he's having kids. He's not. But he'll deliver an hour of comedy about it: which honestly seems healthier.

Part stand-up, part memoir, part telenovela; ¡Ay! Papi is a stand-up hour about fatherhood from someone who isn't one. As a gay, first-generation Mexican American, Jilberto Soto examines the daddies who disappeared, the fathers that tried and the quiet pressure on men to step into the role... eventually.

Jilberto Soto made his Edinburgh Fringe debut in 2017 with Even God Knew I Was Gay. He returned the following year with the even gayer Butterfly - a show about the hit 1997 classic Mariah Carey album. Now, he returns with this deeply personal comedy, that is at once hilarious and devastating.

Sharp, personal, and outrageously funny, ¡Ay! Papi asks big questions about family, masculinity, and what we really inherit. ¡Ay! Papi will run at Just the Tonic at the Caves - Up the Stairs, 14:25 Thursday 20 - Sunday 30 August.



Photo Credit: Robin Mair Photography

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