A grounding, intimate journey that would benefit from a longer running time.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WITHOUT SIN, Summerhall An audience of two steps into a small black box. They’re separated by a wall and can only hear each other through headphones and talk into a microphone. Without Sin is an intriguing project that tugs at our contemporary need to feel.

In a society that demands independence of thought but doesn’t teach its children to speak honestly from the heart, a deck of cards in a dark cubicle can be a safe space to connect with another person. This is one of those shows that cross the boundary of the theatrical form, venturing into the “experience” side of the industry.

The individuals are entirely in charge and the outcome depends completely on the approach one takes. Without spoiling too much, the pair will decide what they reveal and explore over the course of more or less 20 minutes.

It’s a grounding, intimate journey that would benefit from a longer running time. As it’s all about making a connection (whether you’re paired with a stranger, a relative, or a lover), the brief length prevents you from fully digging in and reaching a real moment of catharsis. It’s an excellent idea that deserves to be expanded into something truly mindful and self-exploratory.

Without Sun runs at Summerhall on the following dates:  6, 8-13, 15-20, 22-27 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BACON, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BACON, Summerhall

In Sophie Swithinbank's award-winning Bacon, friendship and love are inextricable from danger, anger, and hurt. It's a play that lives on the boundaries, the scales constantly tipping - literally, as the set takes the form of an oversized seesaw. 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Gunter is an energetic, subtle, genuinely amusing, hard-hitting piece that ties the effects of violence and suspicion to the patriarchal structure and all its demands. Julia Grogan, Norah Lopez-Holden, and Hannah Jarrett-Scott materialise the story while Higman narrates it and contextualises it sitting at her drums, electric guitar in hand. Titles introduce the characters and set the scene, streamlining the process and maintaining a beckoning pace freed from the need of any lengthy explanation. Unshackled from the constraints of historical accuracy but rooted in the factual events, the show is feminist fringe theatre at its best.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HIGH STEAKS, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HIGH STEAKS, Summerhall

It’s a visceral, truthful, moving performance. Haines is genuinely funny, balancing the horror of the stats that surround labiaplasty. It’s an exceptionally well-researched production, medically and humanly. Directed by Louise Orwin and starring Haines’s mother too, it’s an important show that could be pivotal to many with female genitals. High Steaks was a sold-out hit earlier in the year at VAULT Festival, it’s not hard to see why. Aptly, it’s now running at the Anatomy Lecture Theatre at Summerhall for a limited time at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Beg, borrow, steal to nab a ticket. And bring your mum, your nan, your besties, and your allies.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, Traverse Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, Traverse

Jim Culleton directs Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran as they take turns to open up in conversational confessional style. They do so in a liminal space designed by Zia Bergin-Holly. The set is suspended between interior and exterior: the outside wall of a building, with its stripped posters and lonely lamppost is at odds with the comfy armchair and barstools that stand in front of it. While Mairead and Mal meet old and new flames, O’Brien takes the opportunity to explore the fallout of repressed homosexuality and the rampant toxic relationship with alcohol.

