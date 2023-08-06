EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WITHOUT SIN, Summerhall

An audience of two steps into a small black box. They’re separated by a wall and can only hear each other through headphones and talk into a microphone. Without Sin is an intriguing project that tugs at our contemporary need to feel.

In a society that demands independence of thought but doesn’t teach its children to speak honestly from the heart, a deck of cards in a dark cubicle can be a safe space to connect with another person. This is one of those shows that cross the boundary of the theatrical form, venturing into the “experience” side of the industry.

The individuals are entirely in charge and the outcome depends completely on the approach one takes. Without spoiling too much, the pair will decide what they reveal and explore over the course of more or less 20 minutes.

It’s a grounding, intimate journey that would benefit from a longer running time. As it’s all about making a connection (whether you’re paired with a stranger, a relative, or a lover), the brief length prevents you from fully digging in and reaching a real moment of catharsis. It’s an excellent idea that deserves to be expanded into something truly mindful and self-exploratory.

Without Sun runs at Summerhall on the following dates: 6, 8-13, 15-20, 22-27 August.