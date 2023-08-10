EDINBURGH 2023: Review: UNSTUCK WITH YOU, Greenside @ Nicolson Square

Unstuck With You is a well-choreographed and creative performance by Yonder Contemporary Dance Company, which contemplates the significance of human connections in a vast and endless universe.

Their soundtrack, which includes a narrator directing the audience through space and physics as a parallel to interpersonal relationships, fits well overall although feels slightly disjointed at times. There are moments where it feels the monologue is attempting to cover as much ground as possible in 35 minutes, scattering between concepts rather than choosing a specific school of thought.

An example of when this works well is the reference to string theory, which allows the introduction of physical props and parallels the idea of human actions rippling out into their environment like tiny vibrations, influencing those around them. It would be interesting to frame the routine against one or two relevant theories or philosophies rather than attempt to touch on multiple concepts with less detail.

The piece says a lot in a short time, using dance to convey how relationships and proximity to one another permanently changes and influences us. We are all linked through time and space even when our momentary interactions are over, taking people with us as we move through the world and impacting them in ways we may not ever realise. We are insignificant in the universe yet each of us holds influential momentum in the spaces we share.

The dancers are graceful and use the space well, perpetually moving and responding to each other in what is clearly a well-constructed and well-rehearsed piece. The technical elements are at times simplistic, and whilst this works well at the performance’s beginning there is no real build to the conclusion and no real escalation in the complexity of the piece as it comes to its end. Although the concepts of constant planetary orbit and habitual human behaviour are thematically referenced, the routine starts to become repetitive towards the end of the run time. The dancers’ frantic movement as time closes in could have paved the way for a more satisfying conclusion with a display of technically complex elements; this would have elevated the piece to something more inspiring.

Unstuck With You is a poignant reflection on the significance of humanity in an empty and apathetic universe in which we take up an infinitesimal amount of space. An uplifting reminder of the importance of our everyday connections in a world tilted towards nihilism.

Unstuck With You runs Aug 10-12 at Emerald Theatre.