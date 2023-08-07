EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THEM, Pleasance Dome

A frighteningly lifesized portrait of the patriarchy.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THEM, Pleasance Dome

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THEM, Pleasance Dome

“We are so sorry for what you’re about to see.” For women in men’s shirts sit on a toilet, constantly apologising while they welcome the crowd into the auditorium. What ensues is a frighteningly lifesize portrait of the patriarchy. Built over the course of seven years with extracts from interviews with male-identifying individuals and their own personal stories, Them is rightfully enraging. From inculcating servitude from a young age to weaponised incompetence, the company breaks open toxic masculinity to reveal its inner workings. 

Some fathers aren’t able to cry at their son’s funerals, others can only show love by fixing issues in their daughter’s homes. New dads are being praised for keeping their child entertained while the mother showers. It’s the little things that make the big ones. Bergdis Julia Johannsdottir, Anna korolainen Crevier, Marjo Lahti, and Tinna Thorvalds Onnudottir go from compulsively asking our forgiveness to being ball-scratching, emotionally repressed figures of male autocracy. While perhaps a tad too long for what it is, the production is a startling eye-opener.

Unnur Elisabet Gunnarsdottir directs with a compelling, dynamic vision, using Sara Hjordis Blondal’s set design as agents that move the action. A number of dark suits surround the four, hiding props and acting as a stark reminder of those with the upper-hand. Dramaturge Audur Berdis doesn’t provide a solution, opting to push the audience to come to their own conclusions and implement change in their own lives. Made entirely by a female team it’s a play for men; women already know the despair of living in a man’s world.

Them runs at the Pleasance Dome on the following dates:  7-8, 10-13, 15-20, 22-27 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
WHICH SIDE OF THE CLOSET DOOR WILL I LIVE? Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Photo
WHICH SIDE OF THE CLOSET DOOR WILL I LIVE? Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

blood (line) is a work of musical theatre that takes a playful romp through the events, social pressures, people and personal decisions that shape (or warp) a life. 

2
Nica Burns Officially Launches The 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards Photo
Nica Burns Officially Launches The 2023 Edinburgh Comedy Awards

Nica Burns, the longstanding Director of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, has officially launched the biggest awards in live comedy at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.  

3
WhyNot Host Circa Peepshow Club Remix Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Show Photo
WhyNot Host Circa Peepshow Club Remix Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Show

Circa's smash-hit Peepshow has astonished audiences worldwide, in Berlin, London and Sydney and now the team have created Circa's Peepshow (Club Remix) to take the thrill to new heights at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. They took over the WhyNot nightclub in Edinburgh this morning!

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEN TARGET: LORENZO, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEN TARGET: LORENZO, Summerhall

Ben Target is a critically-acclaimed performance artist and multi-award-winning comedian (yawn), but in 2020 he gave this up to become the live-in carer for an irascible octogenarian prankster. A life-affirming story about death, conveyed through the popular mediums of storytelling, servitude to the audience and live carpentry, a combination not seen on the world stage since Nazareth (circa 30AD).

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHASING BUTTERFLIES, Pleasance DomeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHASING BUTTERFLIES, Pleasance Dome
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANYTHING THAT WE WANTED TO BE, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANYTHING THAT WE WANTED TO BE, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALTY IRINA, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALTY IRINA, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUGAR AND BLOOD, ZOO PlaygroundEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUGAR AND BLOOD, ZOO Playground

Videos

Video: Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video Video: Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Parliament of Poets
artSpace@StMarks (8/07-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HIGH STEAKS
Summerhall (2/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You