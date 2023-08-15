EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE TRIALS OF GALILEO, Greenside @ Infirmary Street

Hardy feels as though he is born to play Galileo.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE TRIALS OF GALILEO, Greenside @ Infirmary Street

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE TRIALS OF GALILEO, Greenside @ Infirmary Street

Galileo Galilei’s Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems, published in 1632, depicted a dialogue between those who believe in geocentrism, arguing that everything revolves around Earth, and those who believe in heliocentrism, the concept that everything, including the Earth, revolves around the Sun.

Supporting heliocentrism was an act of “heresy” according to the Catholic Church and could lead to a man’s execution if he stood by his heliocentric beliefs. Galileo would be tried by the Roman Inquisition in 1633 and sentenced to stay in his home, never being allowed to publish again. 

Tim Hardy’s The Trials of Galileo begins at the end of the story, with Galileo being sentenced. It is a fascinating place to start and gives Hardy the chance to jump back and forth between important periods of Galileo’s life. He speaks directly to the audience, sometimes as the judges of the Inquisition and sometimes as modern audience members. It is an interesting approach that I really appreciated, as it truly felt like you were in the room with Galileo himself, listening to him tell his story from his perspective after being sentenced. 

Knowing the outcome of the trial makes the show effective as it allows you to think more about Galileo’s actions, knowing where he will end up. There is, however, an interesting twist that comes in for the middle act of the play. It is revealed that Pope Urban VIII had actually given Galileo permission to write Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems and had even suggested the title himself. 

Hardy does a wonderful job of portraying Galileo’s internal conflict between the scientific truth that he has discovered using maths and his observations and the sacred truth that has been taught to him by the Catholic Church. He is devoted to God and Jesus Christ and simply cannot believe that what he has observed is a mistake of God. There are some moments that will make both mathematicians and religious men stop and think about their beliefs and how some things can be both true and unbelievable at the same time. 

Ultimately, The Trials of Galileo is a beautiful reflection on one man’s struggle between mathematical truth and his devotion to God without being too heavy on either math or faith. Hardy feels as though he is born to play Galileo.

The Trials of Galileo runs at Greenside @ Infirmary Street in Mint Studio at 10:15 from 15 to 26 August (no performance on 20 August).




RELATED STORIES

1
New Date Set For WIESENTHAL at Edinburgh Fringe Photo
New Date Set For WIESENTHAL at Edinburgh Fringe

Sell out Edinburgh Fringe success Wiesenthal has added an extra performance on Tuesday 22 August at 1.50pm! Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday 15 August.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ACTUALLY, LOVE, Pleasance Courtyard (The Green) Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ACTUALLY, LOVE, Pleasance Courtyard (The Green)

Following the success of Don’t Say MacBeth! and Sex with Friends, GOYA Theatre returns to Edinburgh Fringe with the music theatre piece Actually, Love. A funny, touching two-hander that interrogates how art and identity intersect, it will definitely make you laugh and may even make you cry. 

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL, The Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL, The Pleasance Courtyard

5 stars! Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is a spontaneous musical theatre comedy, featuring professional performers, enviably talented in their creativity skills in improvisation #edfringe #improv #musicaltheatre

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BREAK UP WITH YOUR BOYFRIEND, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BREAK UP WITH YOUR BOYFRIEND, Pleasance Courtyard

Breakups are never fun… but they do lead to fun theatre. In Break Up With Your Boyfriend, heartbreak leads us on a sleepover odyssey of wine, yoga, red flags, and hinge dates. Company Scylla’s Bite have created a warm, touching hour of theatre that will resonate with many.

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY LAST TWO BRAIN CELLS, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, NipEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY LAST TWO BRAIN CELLS, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Nip
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DREW MICHAEL: DREW'S ADVENTURES, Pleasance Dome, Jack DomeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: DREW MICHAEL: DREW'S ADVENTURES, Pleasance Dome, Jack Dome
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A FAIRIE TALE, Scottish Storytelling Centre, Netherbow TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: A FAIRIE TALE, Scottish Storytelling Centre, Netherbow Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PATRICK SUSMILCH: TEXTS FROM MY DEAD FRIENDS, Just The Tonic At The Mash HouseEDINBURGH 2023: Review: PATRICK SUSMILCH: TEXTS FROM MY DEAD FRIENDS, Just The Tonic At The Mash House

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ice Hole: A Cardboard Comedy
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Birthmarked
Assembly Rooms (Ballroom) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Interrogation
Summerhall (Old Lab) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Carrbridge Village Hall (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Kitty Must Die
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Black Blues Brothers
Assembly Rooms (Music Hall) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You