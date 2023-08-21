EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE OPERA DIVA'S BOUDOIR, TheSpace @ Niddry St – Studio

This frolic through opera’s funner moments could be a fine intro to the genre – but the narrative falls a little flat.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 1 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 2 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADULTS, Traverse Theatre Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADULTS, Traverse Theatre

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE OPERA DIVA'S BOUDOIR, TheSpace @ Niddry St – Studio

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE OPERA DIVA'S BOUDOIR, TheSpace @ Niddry St – Studio This operatic frolic was introduced immediately as ‘silly’ by performer Tamara Stein, before she stepped into the limelight as Baroness Tamara von Stein zu Leitershofen. It was a perfect, personable introduction, reassuring those new to the genre – including the smattering of young attendees – that they weren’t in for a challenging or intense brunch-time performance.

Silly it was: the baroness’ characterisation was overblown and full of charisma, and her tale was a melee of exaggerated emotional outbursts. The audience was pulled along as she rejected courtly life for independence, found a job and plunged into an ill-fated relationship, each plot turn expressed by a solo (adapted) from opera, operetta or stand-alone composition.

Stein’s voice is good, and the songs were a well-chosen, non-challenging introduction to the genre, ranging as they did from Bernstein’s comic "Rabbit at Top Speed" through Mozart’s "Alleluia" to Sibelius’s likely less-familiar "Svarta Rosor". Most intelligently, Stein led up to each piece by including a clear – and not out-of-place – translation of the lyrics in the baroness’ own words, meaning the content would be accessible for all.

However, the character’s slightly shambolic approach permeated the production rather too convincingly. Quick costume changes (over a body suit) were done on stage, and props were pulled unceremoniously from an out-of-place bag-for-life as required. This rough-and-ready practical approach may have been quite fun, but would have worked better if it were a counterpoint to a polished performance – or, conversely, polished production values could have allowed the character’s chaos centre stage. 

The plot yoking the songs together was also disappointingly weak, and included a couple of inexplicably nonsensical segues. Stein’s performance as an actor, in addition, fell short in comparison her ability as a singer. Both of these elements are necessary only as devices around the music, of course, but it’s these that should capture the interest of attendees not keen for a simple recital. 

This particular production was an adaptation for the Fringe of a longer work, which may account for weaknesses in the narrative. Although the show wasn’t quite a satisfying whole, it was genuinely fun to be swept along for an hour as a light reminder of how operatic music can be appreciated.

The Opera Diva’s Boudoir is at theSpace @ Niddry St – Studio until August 22




RELATED STORIES

1
Dennis Elkins to Present One-Man Trilogy at This Years Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Dennis Elkins to Present One-Man Trilogy at This Year's Edinburgh Fringe

Join Dennis Elkins on a captivating journey through India's vibrant culture in his autobiographical one-man show, 'Frozen Feet In The Ganges.' Discover if the gods of India will grant him the epiphany he seeks at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

2
Line-Up Announced For Mervyn Stutters Charity Gala at Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Line-Up Announced For Mervyn Stutter's Charity Gala at Edinburgh Fringe

The thrilling line-up for Mervyn Stutter's special charity gala has been announced.  Mervyn's gala celebrates a phenomenal three decades of Mervyn Stutter's Pick of the Fringe, the legendary showcase that presents a curated mix of Fringe picks, highlighting the Festival's international acclaim.

3
Six Statues Dramatically Returned To The Roof of The Citizens Theatre Photo
Six Statues Dramatically Returned To The Roof of The Citizens Theatre

The famous statues that have welcomed audiences to the Citizens Theatre for decades have now been reinstated in their new elevated positions, watching over actors, audiences and residents of the Gorbals.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WE MUST DO THIS MORE, Royal Scots Club Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WE MUST DO THIS MORE, Royal Scot's Club

Six years after debuting at the PBH Free Fringe, We Must Do This More returns to the Edinburgh Fringe, this time playing at the Royal Scot’s Club. The show is an autobiographical piece that explores the highs and lows of female friendship over a year in the life of one Mhairi McColl.

From This Author - Hannah Hirst Dunton

Hannah began reviewing arts at a tender age in 2003 – and hasn’t stopped being critical since. With three largely pointless degrees on queerness in 16th-century literature, she’s now... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A HIGHLY SUSPECT MURDER MYSTERY, TheSpace @ Surgeons' HallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: A HIGHLY SUSPECT MURDER MYSTERY, TheSpace @ Surgeons' Hall

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Loud Poet Grand Slam Final
Baillie Gifford Sculpture Court (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Adult
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Snug) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unforgettable Girl
Pleasance Courtyard (Beneath) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Boat of Garten Community Hall (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Newtonmore Village Hall (9/09-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
An Tobar & Mull Theatre (10/11-10/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You