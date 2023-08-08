EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE ADVENTURES OF SUPERNOVA DE LOUTHERBERGH, TheSpace On The Mile

The piece explores the fragmentation of the grieving experience through the eyes of a young woman.

Aug. 08, 2023

Supernova de Loutherbergh has a weird name. And she’s lost her mum. She’s trying not to be an angry person, but it’s difficult when you have a complicated relationship with your family, you worry you’re inherently unlikeable, and you feel like you’re just not a good person.

A deeply intimate performance by Robyn Hunter peels off the layers of bereavement and explores the reactive coping mechanisms we get wrapped up in when we lose someone. With effortless observational humour and a sadness only broken by bitterness, the piece unravels the fragmentation of the grieving experience through the eyes of a young woman.

Her complex tapestry of pain and blame comes to life through a witty monologue imbued with spunky energy by director Bernice Leigh. Lying between a dark comedy and a coming-of-age drama, it’s an in-depth look at a brilliant, desperate attempt at making sense of tragedy. A captivating production that goes from hilarious to heartbreaking in a heartbeat.

From figuring out how much potassium it actually takes to die to coming to terms with the need to forgive, The Adventures of Supernova de Loutherbergh is well written, well directed, and well acted. It’s a gem of a play. 

The Adventures of Supernova de Louthenbergh runs at theSpace on the Mile until 12 August.




