EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square

Created with the first-hand experience of sex workers and trafficked women, it examines the skewed dynamic between exploiter and exploited.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square Italian performer Greta Zamparini takes extracts from Concita De Gregorio's feminist work and creates a complex solo show about the commodification of the female body. A series of women open up and explain why they sleep with strangers for money. From a high-end escort to a trafficked woman, Temporarily Yours provides a very wise and rational take to the subject with an eloquent script that keeps crossing the lines of empowerment and exploitation. Zamparini is a great actor. She shapeshifts from nonchalantly tongue-in-cheek player to subdued victim with ease, giving a terrific performance.

The monologue is, however, flawed, especially in its direction. Scene changes that are way too long stump the pace and an unfortunate case of possible unconscious bias appears rather quickly. Her natural accent fades into a generalised Easter European delivery. Hard consonants and a certain air of shoddiness only accompany the poorer, more destitute roles in a move that isn’t backed up by anything but arbitrariness. 

Due to the fact that this is the international debut of the monologue and the first time it’s been performed in English, this might just be a sensitivity faux pas. The production, thus, exists suspended between two poles. On one side, the quality of the writing, which can often be impressive and thought-provoking. On the other, a rather underwhelming vision.

It has loads of potential. Zamparini is charismatic, engaging, and funny too. She only needs a tighter control of the material to make this a truly socially relevant project.

Temporarily Yours runs at Underbelly Bristo Square on the following dates: 12-13, 15-20, 22-27 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
Fishamble: The New Play Company wins Fringe First Award For HEAVEN by Eugene OBrien Photo
Fishamble: The New Play Company wins Fringe First Award For HEAVEN by Eugene O'Brien

It has just been announced that Fishamble: The New Play Company has been awarded a Scotsman's Fringe First Award for Heaven by Eugene O'Brien starring Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran and directed by Jim Culleton. 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DNA, TheSpace On The Mile Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DNA, TheSpace On The Mile

The Parker & Schnell Youth Company showcase the immense talent of young people through their performance of ‘DNA’.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANIA MAGLIANO: I CANT BELIEVE YOUVE DONE THIS, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANIA MAGLIANO: I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU'VE DONE THIS, Pleasance Courtyard

Ania Magliano solidifies herself as a star of the UK Comedy scene with her latest hour of stand up.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MONET X CHANGE: LIFE BE LIFEIN, Underbelly Bristo Square Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MONET X CHANGE: LIFE BE LIFEIN', Underbelly Bristo Square

The glam queen showcases her knack for storytelling, comedy and operatic vocals (that RANGE though) in an anecdote-filled, fabulous performance extravaganza.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TALES OF A JANE AUSTEN SPINSTER, Greenside @ Nicolson SquareEDINBURGH 2023: Review: TALES OF A JANE AUSTEN SPINSTER, Greenside @ Nicolson Square
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY FATHER'S NOSE, Assembly RoomsEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY FATHER'S NOSE, Assembly Rooms
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: I LOVE YOU, NOW WHAT?, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: I LOVE YOU, NOW WHAT?, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHATHAM HOUSE RULES, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHATHAM HOUSE RULES, Pleasance Courtyard

Videos

Video: Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video Video: Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unforgettable Girl
Pleasance Courtyard (Beneath) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Carradale Village Hall (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LORENZO
Summerhall (Anatomy Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You