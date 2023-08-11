EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square

Italian performer Greta Zamparini takes extracts from Concita De Gregorio's feminist work and creates a complex solo show about the commodification of the female body. A series of women open up and explain why they sleep with strangers for money. From a high-end escort to a trafficked woman, Temporarily Yours provides a very wise and rational take to the subject with an eloquent script that keeps crossing the lines of empowerment and exploitation. Zamparini is a great actor. She shapeshifts from nonchalantly tongue-in-cheek player to subdued victim with ease, giving a terrific performance.

The monologue is, however, flawed, especially in its direction. Scene changes that are way too long stump the pace and an unfortunate case of possible unconscious bias appears rather quickly. Her natural accent fades into a generalised Easter European delivery. Hard consonants and a certain air of shoddiness only accompany the poorer, more destitute roles in a move that isn’t backed up by anything but arbitrariness.

Due to the fact that this is the international debut of the monologue and the first time it’s been performed in English, this might just be a sensitivity faux pas. The production, thus, exists suspended between two poles. On one side, the quality of the writing, which can often be impressive and thought-provoking. On the other, a rather underwhelming vision.

It has loads of potential. Zamparini is charismatic, engaging, and funny too. She only needs a tighter control of the material to make this a truly socially relevant project.

Temporarily Yours runs at Underbelly Bristo Square on the following dates: 12-13, 15-20, 22-27 August.