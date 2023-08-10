EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TALES OF A JANE AUSTEN SPINSTER, Greenside @ Nicolson Square

Thirty-five minutes of pure delight.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 4 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TALES OF A JANE AUSTEN SPINSTER, Greenside @ Nicolson Square

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TALES OF A JANE AUSTEN SPINSTER, Greenside @ Nicolson Square

Fans of Penelope Featherington, unite! When a young woman emerges from the doilies and dust sheets of the Jane Austen’s House museum, she does not expect to see anyone. She's looking for Austen to ask her to end her story. An unfinished character in one of the author’s novels, she wants a happy ending of her own. Two centuries have passed, so being on the edge of spinsterhood shouldn’t matter that much, should it?

The excitement of the pursuit of love turns to dismay when she receives her first dick pic. Interrupted and patronised by her first date, she’s alarmed at the similarities between her world and ours. Alexandra Jorgensen crafts a universally relatable figure who wants exactly what modern people want: to be respected, listened, and appreciated. It’s an amusing concept, continuously charming and very funny.

With light and breezy writing, Jorgensen delivers an accurate analysis of what it feels like trying to find a partner in the 21st Century in 35 delightful minutes of Regency fun. It’s a quick glimpse into the horror of modern romance.

Tales of a Jane Austen Spinster runs at Greenside @ Nicholson Square until 12 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Q&A

Wake up to the World Premiere of this raw, funny, and poignant solo show from narcoleptic comedian Sarah Albritton, host of the podcast Sleeping with Sarah. Called 'vulnerable and honest' by the Chicago Tribune, Sarah sheds light on the challenges of living with a misunderstood disorder. Directed by Josh Sobel, this show explores diagnosis, medication side effects, and misconceptions of invisible disabilities. Sarah's personal journey of self-discovery is interwoven with humorous anecdotes from relationship fails to hypnagogic hallucinations to sleep paralysis, and, of course, falling asleep at the worst moments. Don't sleep on this!

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 30 AND OUT, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 30 AND OUT, Pleasance Courtyard

Kit Sinclair’s 30 and Out takes a more adult approach to coming out narratives - a real life story of discovering yourself aged thirty, the show dives headfirst into queer sex, the club scene, homophobia, and relationships in a high energy hour of cabaret-style theatre.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: UNSTUCK WITH YOU, Greenside @ Nicolson Square Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: UNSTUCK WITH YOU, Greenside @ Nicolson Square

Unstuck With You is a poignant reflection on the significance of humanity in an empty and apathetic universe in which we take up an infinitesimal amount of space. An uplifting reminder of the importance of our everyday connections in a world tilted towards nihilism, it runs Aug 10-12 at Emerald Theatre.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FIONA ALLEN: ON THE RUN, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FIONA ALLEN: ON THE RUN, Pleasance Courtyard

Double Emmy Award winner and star of Smack The Pony is doing her first ever show. Like most working mums, since her children were born she didn't have a moment for herself. Now free, she has tried new hobbies, new places, even attempting to get fit. Difficult when your spirit animal is a sloth. With nowhere left to turn she went on the road as a stand-up. A show about family, marriage, and things that truly annoy her. It's a show for everyone, even those passive-aggressive school mums.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DEUTERONOMY, ZOO SouthsideEDINBURGH 2023: Review: DEUTERONOMY, ZOO Southside
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: NOT OUR CRIME, STILL OUR SENTENCE, Gilded Balloon Patter HooseEDINBURGH 2023: Review: NOT OUR CRIME, STILL OUR SENTENCE, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PLEASURE LITTLE TREASURE, Underbelly CowgateEDINBURGH 2023: Review: PLEASURE LITTLE TREASURE, Underbelly Cowgate
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALONE, Assembly George Square StudiosEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALONE, Assembly George Square Studios

Videos

Video: First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video Video: First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight Video
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Report to an Academy
SCENA Theatre (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ria Lina: Riawakening
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Pavilion Theatre (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Public – The Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You