EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUGAR AND BLOOD, ZOO Playground

A stronger script and a more decisive vision will make all the difference.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO TH Photo 4 Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUGAR AND BLOOD, ZOO Playground

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUGAR AND BLOOD, ZOO Playground It’s the turn of the century and the Suffragettes are taking hold of Manchester. The Women’s Social and Political Union is leaving its mark on the newspapers and its presence in the city is being questioned left and right.

In a brothel, far from the protests, four women are arguing over the societal shift this will undoubtedly bring. But this is only background noise for Sugar and Blood. They got rid of their “madame”, but now the body is missing and they believe it to be an inside job. Solveig Paulsen’s play is, unfortunately, unconvincing at best and haphazard at worst. 

Belén McMenamin, Jenna Eddy, Bobbi Fraser, and the writer bicker and fight in an overly stereotypical piece that would benefit from some dramaturgic help. It has bucket-loads of potential, but, at this stage, it’s unengaging and bland, unaided by performances of varying degrees. Tropey personalities anchor the plot down, pigeonholing the actors and preventing the story from building up to its (sadly predictable) finale. Choreographed interludes set to pop music act as preludes to the scene changes instead of being the actual transitions, which is a shame as it’s a lovely touch of modernity.

All in all, the production feels like it’s only at the beginning of its life, as is the company, so there’s plenty of scope to grow and become the big feminist project it strives to be. A stronger script, a more decisive vision, and an external eye will make all the difference. 

Sugar and Blood runs at ZOO Southside until 11 August.




Sign-Up for Scotland News

RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BACON, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BACON, Summerhall

In Sophie Swithinbank's award-winning Bacon, friendship and love are inextricable from danger, anger, and hurt. It's a play that lives on the boundaries, the scales constantly tipping - literally, as the set takes the form of an oversized seesaw. 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Gunter is an energetic, subtle, genuinely amusing, hard-hitting piece that ties the effects of violence and suspicion to the patriarchal structure and all its demands. Julia Grogan, Norah Lopez-Holden, and Hannah Jarrett-Scott materialise the story while Higman narrates it and contextualises it sitting at her drums, electric guitar in hand. Titles introduce the characters and set the scene, streamlining the process and maintaining a beckoning pace freed from the need of any lengthy explanation. Unshackled from the constraints of historical accuracy but rooted in the factual events, the show is feminist fringe theatre at its best.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HIGH STEAKS, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HIGH STEAKS, Summerhall

It’s a visceral, truthful, moving performance. Haines is genuinely funny, balancing the horror of the stats that surround labiaplasty. It’s an exceptionally well-researched production, medically and humanly. Directed by Louise Orwin and starring Haines’s mother too, it’s an important show that could be pivotal to many with female genitals. High Steaks was a sold-out hit earlier in the year at VAULT Festival, it’s not hard to see why. Aptly, it’s now running at the Anatomy Lecture Theatre at Summerhall for a limited time at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Beg, borrow, steal to nab a ticket. And bring your mum, your nan, your besties, and your allies.

Local Shows
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
The Traverse (12/05-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HIGH STEAKS, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: HIGH STEAKS, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, TraverseEDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, Traverse
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WAITING FOR A TRAIN AT THE BUS STOP, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: WAITING FOR A TRAIN AT THE BUS STOP, Summerhall

Videos

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
The Traverse (12/05-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You