EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUGAR AND BLOOD, ZOO Playground

It’s the turn of the century and the Suffragettes are taking hold of Manchester. The Women’s Social and Political Union is leaving its mark on the newspapers and its presence in the city is being questioned left and right.

In a brothel, far from the protests, four women are arguing over the societal shift this will undoubtedly bring. But this is only background noise for Sugar and Blood. They got rid of their “madame”, but now the body is missing and they believe it to be an inside job. Solveig Paulsen’s play is, unfortunately, unconvincing at best and haphazard at worst.

Belén McMenamin, Jenna Eddy, Bobbi Fraser, and the writer bicker and fight in an overly stereotypical piece that would benefit from some dramaturgic help. It has bucket-loads of potential, but, at this stage, it’s unengaging and bland, unaided by performances of varying degrees. Tropey personalities anchor the plot down, pigeonholing the actors and preventing the story from building up to its (sadly predictable) finale. Choreographed interludes set to pop music act as preludes to the scene changes instead of being the actual transitions, which is a shame as it’s a lovely touch of modernity.

All in all, the production feels like it’s only at the beginning of its life, as is the company, so there’s plenty of scope to grow and become the big feminist project it strives to be. A stronger script, a more decisive vision, and an external eye will make all the difference.

Sugar and Blood runs at ZOO Southside until 11 August.