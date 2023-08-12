EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SOPHIE SANTOS… IS CODEPENDENT, Underbelly, Bristo Square

Have you ever been through a breakup? Did that breakup happen while you were trying to give each other some “space” through long distance? Are you currently living in the house next to your ex’s parents, who are trying to be nice but want you to leave? Sophie Santos has been through this and is ready to tell us all about it in Sophie Santos . . . is Codependent

The show begins with a beautiful love song to Santos’s then-girlfriend, Lily. They sing about how much they love her, immediately pulling you in. But then, almost immediately, we find out that Santos has a problem - they might be a bit too clingy. And by a bit, I mean definitely too clingy. Following Lily everywhere, talking to her all the time. At this point, the audience is beginning to realise that things aren’t as rosy as the first song painted things. One day, when Lily isn’t answering her phone, Santos begins to panic, calling her and trying to figure out what’s happened. In this moment, a new character appears, one that Santos claims they have not seen before - OCD.

The character of OCD is truly the highlight of the show, with Santos playing an antagonistic frat boy who insists on doing rituals in order to ensure that Santos’ loved ones will not die. Santos does a great job in using technology to deepen their voice while still allowing it to have personality, creating an entirely new character from their own personality. Santos and their OCD must go on a journey and learn how to live with each other while trying to prove to Lily that they’re doing better. Of course, they’re doing better. Definitely . . . 

Ultimately, Sophie Santos . . . is Codependent is a fun and powerful show that shows how, even though it may be difficult, it is possible to learn how to accept the parts of yourself you used to fear. Santos is a fantastic performer and I would love to see some more of their singing sometime in the future!

Sophie Santos . . . is Codependent runs at Underbelly Bristo Square, Jersey at 19:00 from 12 to 28 August (no performance on 13 August).




