EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALTY IRINA, Summerhall

A delicate play about young people falling in love and anti-fascist activism.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO TH Photo 4 Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALTY IRINA, Summerhall

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALTY IRINA, Summerhall The town where Anna and Eireni are studying has been hit by a number of racially provoked murders. There doesn’t seem to be a pattern, except that the victims are all immigrants. While a non-existing strand of organised crime is being blamed, the two women meet after another shocking event and decide to infiltrate a far-right festival to find out what’s going on. They swiftly fall for each other in a terrorised city, sharing a deep hope for a better future.

In essence, Salty Irina is a play about young people falling in love and trying to change the world.

Eve Leigh’s new work might be a bit far-fetched, but it means well. Directed by Debbie Hannan and starring Hannah van der Westhuyen, Yasemin Ozdemir, and Francesca Knight, the production is imbued with earth-shaking romanticism, easy hyperbole, and youthful joie de vivre. Playful but decisive, the couple (van der Westhuyen and Ozdemir) are deeply political and strong in their stance, speaking for one another and grilling their own beliefs and identities. Performing in the round with very few props, they recollect the events to each other with asides to the audience, who almost intrude into their thin balance between romance and politics.

The writer manages to tackle many points successfully, addressing white privilege, xenophobic violence, the role of religion in contemporary society, and the dangers of impulsivity. It’s an epic tale of anti-fascism activism that’s just slightly too unbelievable for its own sake.

Salty Irina runs at Summerhall on the following dates:  6-7, 9-14, 16-21, 23-25, 27 August.




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUGAR AND BLOOD, ZOO Playground Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUGAR AND BLOOD, ZOO Playground

All in all, the production feels like it’s only at the beginning of its life, as is the company, so there’s plenty of scope to grow and become the big feminist project it strives to be. A stronger script, more decisive vision, and an external eye will make all the difference.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WITHOUT SIN, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WITHOUT SIN, Summerhall

An audience of two steps into a small black box. They’re separated by a wall and can only hear each other through headphones when they talk into a microphone. Without Sin is an intriguing project that tugs at our contemporary need to feel. In a society that demands independence of thought but doesn’t teach its children to speak honestly from the heart, a deck of cards in a dark cubicle can be a safe space to connect with another person. This is one of those shows that cross the boundary of the theatrical form, venturing into the “experience” side of the industry.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANDRONICUS SYNECDOCHE, ZOO Southside Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANDRONICUS SYNECDOCHE, ZOO Southside

There’s loads of theatre at the Fringe. Some is excellent, some is average, some is… questionable. Polish company Song of the Goat present a retelling of Shakeseare’s Titus Andronicus in what could simply be described as a gothic, choral, impenetrable behemoth of a production. It’s transfixing for all the wrong reasons. Grzegorz Bral has a striking approach to the subject and a precise vision: his show is very physical and serious, quite Berliner Ensemble-ish and avant-garde, but with very little meaning.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BACON, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BACON, Summerhall

In Sophie Swithinbank's award-winning Bacon, friendship and love are inextricable from danger, anger, and hurt. It's a play that lives on the boundaries, the scales constantly tipping - literally, as the set takes the form of an oversized seesaw. 

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HIGH STEAKS, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: HIGH STEAKS, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, TraverseEDINBURGH 2023: Review: HEAVEN, Traverse
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WAITING FOR A TRAIN AT THE BUS STOP, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: WAITING FOR A TRAIN AT THE BUS STOP, Summerhall

Videos

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
The Traverse (12/05-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You